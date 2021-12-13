A revista "Kerrang!" já publicou a sua lista dos melhores álbuns editados este ano.

A maior surpresa de uma lista repleta de peso é a presença de Halsey, artista pop que viu o seu último disco ser produzido por Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails), no top 10.

Os três primeiros lugares são ocupados pelos Architects, banda de metalcore inglesa (em 3º), Spiritbox, "metaleiros" canadianos (2º) e pelos norte-americanos Every Time I Die. Confira a lista completa:

50. The Armed – Ultrapop

49. Evanescence – The Bitter Truth

48. Sleep Token – This Place Will Become Your Tomb

47. Deafheaven – Infinite Granite

46. You Me At Six – Suckapunch

45. The Wildhearts – 21st Century Love Songs

44. Weezer – Van Weezer

43. Pupil Slicer – Mirrors

42. Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

41. Royal Blood – Typhoons

40. SeeYouSpaceCowboy – The Romance of Affliction

39. Jinjer – Wallflowers

38. While She Sleeps – Sleeps Society

37. Chubby and the Gang – The Mutt’s Nuts

36. Bullet for My Valentine – Bullet for My Valentine

35. Greta Van Fleet – The Battle at Garden’s Gate

34. Willow – Lately I Feel Everything

33. Perturbator – Lustful Sacraments

32. Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

31. Waterparks – Greatest Hits

30. MØL – Diorama

29. Idles – Crawler

28. Rise Against – Nowhere Generation

27. Twenty One Pilots – Scaled and Icy

26. Green Lung – Black Harvest

25. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – Sticky

24. De’Wayne – Stains

23. Lingua Ignota – Sinner Get Ready

22. Don Broco – Amazing Things

21. Tribulation – Where the Gloom Becomes Sound

20. Beartooth – Below

19. Biffy Clyro – The Myth of the Happily Ever After

18. Scowl – How Flowers Grow

17. Trash Boat – Don’t You Feel Amazing?

16. Poppy – Flux

15. The Bronx – The Bronx VI

14. Iron Maiden – Senjutsu

13. Trivium – In The Court of the Dragon

12. Mastodon – Hushed and Grim

11. Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort to Me

10. Converge – Bloodmoon: I

09. Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

08. Gojira – Fortitude

07. Emma Ruth Rundle – Engine of Hell

06. Employed to Serve – Conquering

05. Holding Absence – The Greatest Mistake of My Life

04. Turnstile – Glow On

03. Architects – For Those That Wish to Exist

02. Spiritbox – Eternal Blue

01. Every Time I Die – Radical