Uma lista de peso. Os 50 melhores álbuns de 2021 para a Kerrang!
13.12.2021 às 10h00
Rock, metal e punk em destaque numa lista em que o novo álbum da norte-americana Halsey, produzido por dois Nine Inch Nails, chega ao top 10. Veja aqui as escolhas da revista britânica
A revista "Kerrang!" já publicou a sua lista dos melhores álbuns editados este ano.
A maior surpresa de uma lista repleta de peso é a presença de Halsey, artista pop que viu o seu último disco ser produzido por Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails), no top 10.
Os três primeiros lugares são ocupados pelos Architects, banda de metalcore inglesa (em 3º), Spiritbox, "metaleiros" canadianos (2º) e pelos norte-americanos Every Time I Die. Confira a lista completa:
50. The Armed – Ultrapop
49. Evanescence – The Bitter Truth
48. Sleep Token – This Place Will Become Your Tomb
47. Deafheaven – Infinite Granite
46. You Me At Six – Suckapunch
45. The Wildhearts – 21st Century Love Songs
44. Weezer – Van Weezer
43. Pupil Slicer – Mirrors
42. Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
41. Royal Blood – Typhoons
40. SeeYouSpaceCowboy – The Romance of Affliction
39. Jinjer – Wallflowers
38. While She Sleeps – Sleeps Society
37. Chubby and the Gang – The Mutt’s Nuts
36. Bullet for My Valentine – Bullet for My Valentine
35. Greta Van Fleet – The Battle at Garden’s Gate
34. Willow – Lately I Feel Everything
33. Perturbator – Lustful Sacraments
32. Dana Dentata – Pantychrist
31. Waterparks – Greatest Hits
30. MØL – Diorama
29. Idles – Crawler
28. Rise Against – Nowhere Generation
27. Twenty One Pilots – Scaled and Icy
26. Green Lung – Black Harvest
25. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – Sticky
24. De’Wayne – Stains
23. Lingua Ignota – Sinner Get Ready
22. Don Broco – Amazing Things
21. Tribulation – Where the Gloom Becomes Sound
20. Beartooth – Below
19. Biffy Clyro – The Myth of the Happily Ever After
18. Scowl – How Flowers Grow
17. Trash Boat – Don’t You Feel Amazing?
16. Poppy – Flux
15. The Bronx – The Bronx VI
14. Iron Maiden – Senjutsu
13. Trivium – In The Court of the Dragon
12. Mastodon – Hushed and Grim
11. Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort to Me
10. Converge – Bloodmoon: I
09. Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
08. Gojira – Fortitude
07. Emma Ruth Rundle – Engine of Hell
06. Employed to Serve – Conquering
05. Holding Absence – The Greatest Mistake of My Life
04. Turnstile – Glow On
03. Architects – For Those That Wish to Exist
02. Spiritbox – Eternal Blue
01. Every Time I Die – Radical
