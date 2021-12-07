Os 50 melhores álbuns de 2021 para o “Stereogum”. Quem ganhou tem regresso marcado para Portugal
07.12.2021 às 10h15
O popular site norte-americano divulgou a lista dos seus 50 álbuns preferidos do ano. O primeiro lugar foi para o rock e cabe a uma banda que tem concerto marcado para Portugal em 2022
O website norte-americano "Stereogum" divulgou a sua lista dos melhores álbuns do ano.
A lista, marcada pela forte presença de artistas mais ligados ao circuito hip-hop e alternativo, conta com nomes como os Iceage (em 45º lugar), Kacey Musgraves (28º), Olivia Rodrigo (13º) e Low (4º).
Em terceiro lugar está "Glow On", da banda punk hardcore Turnstile, com "Valentine", de Snail Mail, a ocupar a segunda posição. O primeiro lugar coube a "I Don't Live Here Anymore", novo álbum de The War On Drugs, que regressarão a Portugal no próximo ano para um concerto no NOS Alive, a 6 de julho.
Confira aqui a lista completa:
50. Closer - Within One Stem
49. Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
48. Flock Of Dimes - Head Of Roses
47. Mach-Hommy - Pray For Haiti
46. Chvrches - Screen Violence
45. Iceage - Seek Shelter
44. Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt - Made Out Of Sound
43. Loraine James - Reflection
42. Portrayal Of Guilt - We Are Always Alone
41. Ada Lea - one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden
40. Erika de Casier - Sensational
39. Home Is Where - I Became Birds
38. Summer Walker - Still Over It
37. Armand Hammer & The Alchemist - Haram
36. Men I Trust - Untourable Album
35. Sons Of Kemet - Black To The Future
34. Madlib - Sound Ancestors
33. Xenia Rubinos - Una Rosa
32. One Step Closer - This Place You Know
31. Boldy James & The Alchemist - Bo Jackson
30. Parannoul - To See The Next Part Of The Dream
29. Squid - Bright Green Field
28. Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed
27. Spirit Of The Beehive - ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH
26. Halsey - If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
25. Nation Of Language - A Way Forward
24. The Armed - ULTRAPOP
23. Julien Baker - Little Oblivions
22. Ka - A Martyr's Reward
21. Water From Your Eyes - Structure
20. Fiddlehead - Between The Richness
19. Clairo - Sling
18. Tirzah - Colourgrade
17. Arab Strap - As Days Get Dark
16. Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
15. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Carnage
14. Lucy Dacus - Home Video
13. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
12. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises
11. Wednesday - Twin Plagues
10. Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview On Phenomenal Nature
9. Polo G - Hall Of Fame
8. The Weather Station - Ignorance
7. Matt Sweeney & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Superwolves
6. serpentwithfeet - Deacon
5. Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
4. Low - HEY WHAT
3. Turnstile - Glow On
2. Snail Mail - Valentine
1. The War On Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore
