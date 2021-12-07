O website norte-americano "Stereogum" divulgou a sua lista dos melhores álbuns do ano.

A lista, marcada pela forte presença de artistas mais ligados ao circuito hip-hop e alternativo, conta com nomes como os Iceage (em 45º lugar), Kacey Musgraves (28º), Olivia Rodrigo (13º) e Low (4º).

Em terceiro lugar está "Glow On", da banda punk hardcore Turnstile, com "Valentine", de Snail Mail, a ocupar a segunda posição. O primeiro lugar coube a "I Don't Live Here Anymore", novo álbum de The War On Drugs, que regressarão a Portugal no próximo ano para um concerto no NOS Alive, a 6 de julho.

Confira aqui a lista completa:

50. Closer - Within One Stem

49. Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

48. Flock Of Dimes - Head Of Roses

47. Mach-Hommy - Pray For Haiti

46. Chvrches - Screen Violence

45. Iceage - Seek Shelter

44. Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt - Made Out Of Sound

43. Loraine James - Reflection

42. Portrayal Of Guilt - We Are Always Alone

41. Ada Lea - one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

40. Erika de Casier - Sensational

39. Home Is Where - I Became Birds

38. Summer Walker - Still Over It

37. Armand Hammer & The Alchemist - Haram

36. Men I Trust - Untourable Album

35. Sons Of Kemet - Black To The Future

34. Madlib - Sound Ancestors

33. Xenia Rubinos - Una Rosa

32. One Step Closer - This Place You Know

31. Boldy James & The Alchemist - Bo Jackson

30. Parannoul - To See The Next Part Of The Dream

29. Squid - Bright Green Field

28. Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed

27. Spirit Of The Beehive - ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH

26. Halsey - If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

25. Nation Of Language - A Way Forward

24. The Armed - ULTRAPOP

23. Julien Baker - Little Oblivions

22. Ka - A Martyr's Reward

21. Water From Your Eyes - Structure

20. Fiddlehead - Between The Richness

19. Clairo - Sling

18. Tirzah - Colourgrade

17. Arab Strap - As Days Get Dark

16. Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

15. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Carnage

14. Lucy Dacus - Home Video

13. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

12. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

11. Wednesday - Twin Plagues

10. Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview On Phenomenal Nature

9. Polo G - Hall Of Fame

8. The Weather Station - Ignorance

7. Matt Sweeney & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Superwolves

6. serpentwithfeet - Deacon

5. Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

4. Low - HEY WHAT

3. Turnstile - Glow On

2. Snail Mail - Valentine

1. The War On Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore