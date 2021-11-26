Um fã de punk rock tornou-se viral, nas redes sociais, após ter feito uma chamada para um programa de rádio conservador na qual enumerou várias bandas do género.

O ilustrador Rob Dobi decidiu "trollar" o programa "Life With Liz", dizendo que o seu objetivo foi o de "enumerar quantas bandas punk conseguisse antes que percebessem".

Entre as bandas recordadas por Dobi estão nomes como Misfits, Rancid, Minor Threat, Blink-182 ou Fall Out Boy, até que os apresentadores do programa lhe cortaram a voz. Atente no monólogo: “I feel like what we need to do is listen to what our Descendents told us. ​’Cause in the past we Refused to live a Life Of Agony. I’m Sick Of It All. Im sick of people thinking we’re just a Minor Threat. Enough of that Fugazi. A lot of these people just got Bad Brains, that are Misfits that waive Black Flag and they’re practically Anti-Flag. I think we need to Converge and help the Youth Of Today because every time you blink, 182 kids, they go missing…”

Veja aqui: