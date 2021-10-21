Todos os nomeados para os MTV Europe Music Awards. Do papa-nomeações Justin Bieber aos portugueses
21.10.2021 às 9h30
Conheça todas as nomeações para os MTV EMA, que este ano se realizam na Hungria, a 14 de novembro. Das categorias de Melhor Artista e Melhor Canção a Rock, Alternativo ou Melhor Português
Já são conhecidos todos os nomeados para a edição de 2021 dos MTV EMAs.
O grande destaque vai para Justin Bieber, que obteve oito nomeações, entre as quais duas na categoria de Melhor Canção.
Seguem-se-lhe Doja Cat e Lil Nas X, com seis nomeações cada, e Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo e The Kid Laroi, com cinco.
Os MTV EMAs premiarão também artistas portugueses, com a categoria de Melhor Artista a ser ocupada por Diogo Piçarra, Nenny, Plutónio, Wet Bed Gang e Bárbara Tinoco.
A cerimónia de entrega irá realizar-se em Budapeste, na Hungria, a 14 de novembro. O evento será transmitido através da MTV, a partir das 20h.
Confira a lista completa de nomeados:
Melhor Artista
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Melhor Canção
Doja Cat - "Kiss Me More" (feat. SZA)
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber - "Peaches" (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "Stay"
Melhor Vídeo
Doja Cat - "Kiss Me More" (feat. SZA)
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber - "Peaches" (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Normani - "Wild Side" (feat. Cardi B)
Taylor Swift – "willow"
Melhor Colaboração
Black Eyed Peas e Shakira - "Girl Like Me"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars e Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"
Doja Cat e SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Lil Nas X e Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"
The Kid LAROI e Justin Bieber – "Stay"
The Weeknd e Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears" (Remix)
Melhor Grupo
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Melhor Artista Novo
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
Melhor Artista - Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor Artista - Eletrónica
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Melhor Artista - Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Melhor Artista - Alternativa
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud
Melhor Artista - Latina
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Melhor Artista - Hip-Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Melhor Artista - K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
Twice
Melhor Artista Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid Laroi
Melhores Fãs
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Vídeo Pelo Bem
Billie Eilish - "Your Power"
Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"
girl in red – "Serotonin"
H.E.R. - "Fight For You"
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Melhor Artista - EUA
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista - Portugal
Diogo Piçarra
Nenny
Plutónio
Wet Bed Gang
Bárbara Tinoco