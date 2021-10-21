Já são conhecidos todos os nomeados para a edição de 2021 dos MTV EMAs.

O grande destaque vai para Justin Bieber, que obteve oito nomeações, entre as quais duas na categoria de Melhor Canção.

Seguem-se-lhe Doja Cat e Lil Nas X, com seis nomeações cada, e Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo e The Kid Laroi, com cinco.

Os MTV EMAs premiarão também artistas portugueses, com a categoria de Melhor Artista a ser ocupada por Diogo Piçarra, Nenny, Plutónio, Wet Bed Gang e Bárbara Tinoco.

A cerimónia de entrega irá realizar-se em Budapeste, na Hungria, a 14 de novembro. O evento será transmitido através da MTV, a partir das 20h.

Confira a lista completa de nomeados:

Melhor Artista

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Melhor Canção

Doja Cat - "Kiss Me More" (feat. SZA)

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber - "Peaches" (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "Stay"

Melhor Vídeo

Doja Cat - "Kiss Me More" (feat. SZA)

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber - "Peaches" (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Normani - "Wild Side" (feat. Cardi B)

Taylor Swift – "willow"

Melhor Colaboração

Black Eyed Peas e Shakira - "Girl Like Me"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars e Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"

Doja Cat e SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Lil Nas X e Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"

The Kid LAROI e Justin Bieber – "Stay"

The Weeknd e Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears" (Remix)

Melhor Grupo

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Melhor Artista Novo

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

Melhor Artista - Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor Artista - Eletrónica

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Melhor Artista - Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Melhor Artista - Alternativa

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

Melhor Artista - Latina

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Melhor Artista - Hip-Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Melhor Artista - K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

Twice

Melhor Artista Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid Laroi

Melhores Fãs

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Vídeo Pelo Bem

Billie Eilish - "Your Power"

Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"

girl in red – "Serotonin"

H.E.R. - "Fight For You"

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Melhor Artista - EUA

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Melhor Artista - Portugal

Diogo Piçarra

Nenny

Plutónio

Wet Bed Gang

Bárbara Tinoco