A "Pitchfork" alterou as notas de 19 discos, entre os quais álbuns de artistas como os Interpol, Daft Punk, Prince ou Lana Del Rey.

Na lista publicada pelo website, pode ler-se que estas alterações são "hipotéticas", "uma diversãozita, um tópico de conversa", justificando o porquê em cada um dos discos. Confira aqui a lista, com as notas antigas e as novas:

Rilo Kiley: "Take Offs and Landings" (2001)

4.0 → 8.0

PJ Harvey: "Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea" (2000)

5.4 → 8.4

Wilco: "Sky Blue Sky" (2007)

5.2 → 8.5

Chief Keef: "Back From the Dead" (2012)

7.9 → 9.1

Jeffrey Lewis: "It’s the Ones Who’ve Cracked That the Light Shines Through" (2003)

3.9 → 7.6

Chairlift: "Moth" (2016)

7.6 → 8.5

Prince: "Musicology" (2004)

5.8 → 7.8

Foxygen: "We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic" (2013)

8.4 → 6.3

Grimes: "Miss Anthropocene" (2020)

8.2 → 6.9

Big Boi: "Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty" (2010)

9.2 → 7.7

Lana Del Rey: "Born to Die" (2012)

5.5 → 7.8

Daft Punk: "Discovery" (2001)

6.4 → 10

Daft Punk: "Random Access Memories" (2013)

8.8 → 6.8

Interpol: "Turn on the Bright Lights" (2002)

9.5 → 7.0

Liz Phair: "Liz Phair" (2003)

0.0 → 6.0

The Strokes: "Room on Fire" (2003)

8.0 → 9.2

Regina Spektor: "Begin to Hope" (2006)

7.5 → 8.5

Charli XCX: "Vroom Vroom EP" (2016)

4.5 → 7.8

Knxwledge: "Hud Dreems" (2015)

7.2 → 8.4