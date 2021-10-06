O site “Pitchfork” mudou as notas que deu a 19 álbuns. Dos Interpol aos Daft Punk
A "Pitchfork" arrependeu-se de algumas das suas notas e decidiu mudá-las. Para melhor?
A "Pitchfork" alterou as notas de 19 discos, entre os quais álbuns de artistas como os Interpol, Daft Punk, Prince ou Lana Del Rey.
Na lista publicada pelo website, pode ler-se que estas alterações são "hipotéticas", "uma diversãozita, um tópico de conversa", justificando o porquê em cada um dos discos. Confira aqui a lista, com as notas antigas e as novas:
Rilo Kiley: "Take Offs and Landings" (2001)
4.0 → 8.0
PJ Harvey: "Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea" (2000)
5.4 → 8.4
Wilco: "Sky Blue Sky" (2007)
5.2 → 8.5
Chief Keef: "Back From the Dead" (2012)
7.9 → 9.1
Jeffrey Lewis: "It’s the Ones Who’ve Cracked That the Light Shines Through" (2003)
3.9 → 7.6
Chairlift: "Moth" (2016)
7.6 → 8.5
Prince: "Musicology" (2004)
5.8 → 7.8
Foxygen: "We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic" (2013)
8.4 → 6.3
Grimes: "Miss Anthropocene" (2020)
8.2 → 6.9
Big Boi: "Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty" (2010)
9.2 → 7.7
Lana Del Rey: "Born to Die" (2012)
5.5 → 7.8
Daft Punk: "Discovery" (2001)
6.4 → 10
Daft Punk: "Random Access Memories" (2013)
8.8 → 6.8
Interpol: "Turn on the Bright Lights" (2002)
9.5 → 7.0
Liz Phair: "Liz Phair" (2003)
0.0 → 6.0
The Strokes: "Room on Fire" (2003)
8.0 → 9.2
Regina Spektor: "Begin to Hope" (2006)
7.5 → 8.5
Charli XCX: "Vroom Vroom EP" (2016)
4.5 → 7.8
Knxwledge: "Hud Dreems" (2015)
7.2 → 8.4