Vai ser editado em setembro um álbum de tributo aos Velvet Underground, composto inteiramente por canções de "The Velvet Underground & Nico".

Intitulado "I'll Be Your Mirror", este disco de homenagem ao famoso "álbum da banana" contará com os préstimos de nomes como Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Sharon Van Etten e Angel Olsen, St. Vincent, e Thurston Moore e Bobby Gillespie.

O primeiro single, uma versão de 'Run Run Run' por Kurt Vile & The Violators, já se encontra disponível para escuta. "I'll Be Your Mirror" será lançado a 24 de setembro.

Confira o alinhamento completo:

01. Michael Stipe – “Sunday Morning”

02. Matt Berninger – “I’m Waiting For the Man”

03. Sharon Van Etten c/ Angel Olsen – “Femme Fatale”

04. Andrew Bird & Lucius – “Venus In Furs”

05. Kurt Vile & The Violators – “Run Run Run”

06. St. Vincent & Thomas Barlett – “All Tomorrow’s Parties”

07. Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie – “Heroin”

08. King Princess – “There She Goes Again”

09. Courtney Barnett – “I’ll Be Your Mirror”

10. Fontaines D.C. – “The Black Angel’s Death Song”

11. Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney – “European Son”