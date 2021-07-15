O fabuloso elenco do álbum de homenagem aos Velvet Underground e Nico
15.07.2021 às 10h00
Iggy Pop, Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen e membros dos R.E.M., National e Primal Scream, entre outros. Um elenco de estrelas num aguardado tributo ao famoso ‘álbum da banana’
Vai ser editado em setembro um álbum de tributo aos Velvet Underground, composto inteiramente por canções de "The Velvet Underground & Nico".
Intitulado "I'll Be Your Mirror", este disco de homenagem ao famoso "álbum da banana" contará com os préstimos de nomes como Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Sharon Van Etten e Angel Olsen, St. Vincent, e Thurston Moore e Bobby Gillespie.
O primeiro single, uma versão de 'Run Run Run' por Kurt Vile & The Violators, já se encontra disponível para escuta. "I'll Be Your Mirror" será lançado a 24 de setembro.
Confira o alinhamento completo:
01. Michael Stipe – “Sunday Morning”
02. Matt Berninger – “I’m Waiting For the Man”
03. Sharon Van Etten c/ Angel Olsen – “Femme Fatale”
04. Andrew Bird & Lucius – “Venus In Furs”
05. Kurt Vile & The Violators – “Run Run Run”
06. St. Vincent & Thomas Barlett – “All Tomorrow’s Parties”
07. Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie – “Heroin”
08. King Princess – “There She Goes Again”
09. Courtney Barnett – “I’ll Be Your Mirror”
10. Fontaines D.C. – “The Black Angel’s Death Song”
11. Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney – “European Son”