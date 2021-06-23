Metallica anunciam impressionante reedição de “Black Album”. E compilação com 53 artistas a fazerem versões
23.06.2021 às 9h15
30º aniversário de “Black Album”, dos Metallica com reedição faustosa. Como se não bastasse, uma compilação chamada “The Metallica Blacklist”, com 53 artistas a fazerem versões do clássico de 1991. Prepare-se: da ‘lista negra’ fazem parte Royal Blood, St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Corey Taylor dos Slipknot, Cage the Elephant, Miley Cyrus (com Elton John), Dave Gahan dos Depeche Mode, IDLES e muito mais
Os Metallica anunciaram o lançamento de uma edição especial de aniversário do chamado "Black Album", que celebra os seus 30 anos em agosto.
Esta reedição, que sairá a 10 de setembro, é um verdadeiro assombro: o álbum, remasterizado, em vinil e CD; um picture disc de "Sad But True"; o EP "Live at Wembley"; o LP "Live in Moscow"; dois CDs com entrevistas; cinco CDs com maquetas e pré-misturas; seis CDs ao vivo; seis DVDs ao vivo; um folheto com as letras, cópias de passes para os bastidores, três palhetas, e um livro com fotografias inéditas. Ufa!
Mas isto não é tudo. Os Metallica estão também a preparar o lançamento de "The Metallica Blacklist", uma mega compilação que reúne 53 (!) artistas diferentes, todos a tocar versões dos temas do álbum. Dessa lista fazem parte Royal Blood, St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Corey Taylor dos Slipknot, Cage the Elephant, Miley Cyrus (com Elton John), Dave Gahan dos Depeche Mode, IDLES e muito, muito mais.
Confira aqui o alinhamento de "The Metallica Blacklist":
- Alessia Cara & The Warning – "Enter Sandman"
- Mac DeMarco – "Enter Sandman"
- Ghost – "Enter Sandman"
- Juanes – "Enter Sandman"
- Rina Sawayama – "Enter Sandman"
- Weezer – "Enter Sandman"
- Sam Fender – "Sad But True (Live)"
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – "Sad But True"
- Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX – "Sad But True"
- Royal Blood – "Sad But True"
- St. Vincent – "Sad But True"
- White Reaper – "Sad But True"
- YB – "Sad But True"
- Biffy Clyro – "Holier Than Thou"
- The Chats – "Holier Than Thou"
- OFF! – "Holier Than Thou"
- PUP – "Holier Than Thou"
- Corey Taylor – "Holier Than Thou"
- Cage The Elephant – "The Unforgiven"
- Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police – "The Unforgiven"
- Diet Cig – "The Unforgiven"
- Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch – "The Unforgiven"
- Ha*Ash – "The Unforgiven"
- José Madero – "The Unforgiven"
- Moses Sumney – "The Unforgiven"
- J Balvin – "Wherever I May Roam"
- Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee – "Wherever I May Roam"
- The Neptunes – "Wherever I May Roam"
- Jon Pardi – "Wherever I May Roam"
- SebastiAn – "Don't Tread on Else Matters"
- Portugal. The Man feat. Aaron Beam – "Don't Tread on Me"
- Volbeat – "Don't Tread on Me"
- The HU – "Through the Never"
- Tomi Owó – "Through the Never"
- Phoebe Bridgers – "Nothing Else Matters"
- Miley Cyrus feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – "Nothing Else Matters"
- Dave Gahan – "Nothing Else Matters"
- Mickey Guyton – "Nothing Else Matters"
- Dermot Kennedy – "Nothing Else Matters"
- Mon Laferte – "Nothing Else Matters"
- Igor Levit – "Nothing Else Matters"
- My Morning Jacket – "Nothing Else Matters"
- PG Roxette – "Nothing Else Matters"
- Darius Rucker – "Nothing Else Matters"
- Chris Stapleton – "Nothing Else Matters"
- TRESOR – "Nothing Else Matters"
- Goodnight, Texas – "Of Wolf and Man"
- IDLES – "The God That Failed"
- Imelda May – "The God That Failed"
- Cherry Glazerr – "My Friend of Misery"
- Izïa – "My Friend of Misery"
- Kamasi Washington – "My Friend of Misery"
- Rodrigo y Gabriela – "The Struggle Within"
