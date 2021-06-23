Os Metallica anunciaram o lançamento de uma edição especial de aniversário do chamado "Black Album", que celebra os seus 30 anos em agosto.

Esta reedição, que sairá a 10 de setembro, é um verdadeiro assombro: o álbum, remasterizado, em vinil e CD; um picture disc de "Sad But True"; o EP "Live at Wembley"; o LP "Live in Moscow"; dois CDs com entrevistas; cinco CDs com maquetas e pré-misturas; seis CDs ao vivo; seis DVDs ao vivo; um folheto com as letras, cópias de passes para os bastidores, três palhetas, e um livro com fotografias inéditas. Ufa!

Mas isto não é tudo. Os Metallica estão também a preparar o lançamento de "The Metallica Blacklist", uma mega compilação que reúne 53 (!) artistas diferentes, todos a tocar versões dos temas do álbum. Dessa lista fazem parte Royal Blood, St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Corey Taylor dos Slipknot, Cage the Elephant, Miley Cyrus (com Elton John), Dave Gahan dos Depeche Mode, IDLES e muito, muito mais.

Confira aqui o alinhamento de "The Metallica Blacklist":