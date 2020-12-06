Quatro bandas apenas dominam quase 50% do streaming de metal
São os ‘Big 4’ do metal de hoje, responsáveis por praticamente metade da música pesada que se ouve nas plataformas de streaming
A Apple Music publicou recentemente uma lista dos 100 álbuns de heavy metal mais escutados na plataforma, ao longo da última semana.
Desta extensa lista, quatro nomes imediatamente se destacam: os Metallica (com 17 álbuns), Slipknot (8), Tool (5) e Five Finger Death Punch (13). Quase metade (43%) de todos os streams de álbuns metal que se ouvem na Apple Music pertencem a uma destas bandas.
Exceto os Tool, as demais bandas beneficiam do facto de terem várias versões do mesmo disco na plataforma - o que não apaga o seu domínio quase completo. Confira aqui a lista dos 100 álbuns metal mais ouvidos na Apple Music:
- Metallica, Metallica
- Hatebreed, Weight of the False Self
- Five Finger Death Punch, F8
- TOOL, Ænima
- Black Sabbath, Paranoid
- TOOL, Lateralus
- TOOL, 10,000 Days
- Metallica, Ride the Lightning (Remastered)
- Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind
- Ozzy Osbourne, Ordinary Man
- Killer Be Killed, Reluctant Hero
- Metallica, …And Justice for All (Deluxe Box Set)
- Five Finger Death Punch, A Decade of Destruction
- Five Finger Death Punch, A Decade of Destruction, Vol. 2
- TOOL, Undertow
- Bad Wolves, N.A.T.I.O.N.
- Metallica, Master of Puppets (Remastered)
- Five Finger Death Punch, American Capitalist (Deluxe Edition)
- Lamb Of God, Lamb Of God
- Like Moths To Flames, No Eternity in Gold
- Metallica, Load
- Slipknot, Slipknot
- Slipknot, All Hope is Gone
- Metallica, S&M2 (Live)
- Fit For A King, The Path
- Slipknot, Slipknot (Deluxe Version)
- Metallica, Kill ‘Em All (Remastered)
- Five Finger Death Punch, Got Your Six (Deluxe)
- The Amity Affliction, Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them
- Black Sabbath, Master of Reality
- Five Finger Death Punch, A Decade of Destruction
- Metallica, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct (Deluxe Edition)
- Rammstein, RAMMSTEIN
- Slipnot, Iowa
- Metallica, Master of Puppets (Deluxe Box Set)
- Five Finger Death Punch, War is the Answer
- Metallica, Death Magnetic
- Five Finger Death Punch, And Justice for None (Deluxe)
- Killswitch Engage, Atonement
- Slipknot, .5: The Gray Chapter (Special Edition)
- Wage War, Pressure
- Metallica, …And Justice for All (Remastered)
- Five Finger Death Punch, And Justice for None (Deluxe)
- Lamb Of God, Ashes of the Wake (15th Anniversary Edition)
- In This Moment, Mother
- Metallica, Ride the Lightning (Deluxe Edition)
- Pantera, The Best of Pantera: Far Beyond the Great Southern Cowboys’ Vulgar…
- Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath
- Trivium, What the Dead Men Say
- Metallica, Garage Inc.
- Iron Maiden, The Number of the Beast (2015 Remastered Edition)
- As I Lay Dying, Shaped by Fire
- Ozzy Osbourne, Blizzard of Ozz (40th Anniversary Expanded Edition)
- Polaris, The Death of Me
- ICE NINE KILLS, The Silver Scream
- Bad Omens, Finding God Before God Finds Me (Deluxe)
- Black Sabbath, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
- August Burns Red, Guardians
- Sodom, Genesis XIX
- Poppy, I Disagree
- Mr. Bungle, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny
- Volbeat, Rewind, Replay, Rebound (Live in Deutschland)
- Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath, Vol. 4
- Metallica, Reload
- Killswitch Engage, As Daylight Dies (Special Edition)
- Megadeth, Rust in Peace (Remastered)
- Slipknot, Vol. 3 The Subliminal Verses
- The Ghost Inside, The Ghost Inside
- Terror, Sink to the Hell – EP
- Sabaton, The Great War
- Slipknot, Vol. 3 The Subliminal Verses (Deluxe)
- Lamb Of God, Sacrament
- Ghost, Prequelle
- Currents, The Way It Ends
- Five Finger Death Punch, The Way of the Fist
- Sabaton, The Last Stand
- Five Finger Death Punch, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Vol. 1
- TOOL, Opiate – EP
- Pantera, Vulgar Display of Power (Deluxe Video Version)
- Metallica, Kill ‘Em All (Deluxe Edition)
- Underoath, They’re Only Chasing Safety
- Slipknot, Iowa (Deluxe)
- Metallica, S&M (Live)
- Five Finger Death Punch, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Vol. 2
- Amon Amarth, Berserker
- Knocked Loose, A Different Shade of Blue
- Kingdom Of Giants, Passenger
- GOJIRA, Magma
- Iron Maiden, Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City
- Dethklok, The Dethalbum (Bonus Track Version)
- Iron Maiden, Piece of Mind
- Pantera, Cowboys from Hell
- Parkway Drive, Ire (Deluxe Edition)
- Alpha Wolf, A Quiet Place to Die
- Rammstein, Sehnsucht
- Iron Maiden, Powerslave (2015 Remastered Edition)
- Boundaries, Your Receding Warmth
- Metallica, St. Anger
- Pantera, Far Beyond Driven (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
- Five Finger Death Punch, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Vol. 1′
