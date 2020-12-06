Perfil

Quatro bandas apenas dominam quase 50% do streaming de metal

São os ‘Big 4’ do metal de hoje, responsáveis por praticamente metade da música pesada que se ouve nas plataformas de streaming

A Apple Music publicou recentemente uma lista dos 100 álbuns de heavy metal mais escutados na plataforma, ao longo da última semana.

Desta extensa lista, quatro nomes imediatamente se destacam: os Metallica (com 17 álbuns), Slipknot (8), Tool (5) e Five Finger Death Punch (13). Quase metade (43%) de todos os streams de álbuns metal que se ouvem na Apple Music pertencem a uma destas bandas.

Exceto os Tool, as demais bandas beneficiam do facto de terem várias versões do mesmo disco na plataforma - o que não apaga o seu domínio quase completo. Confira aqui a lista dos 100 álbuns metal mais ouvidos na Apple Music:

  1. Metallica, Metallica
  2. Hatebreed, Weight of the False Self
  3. Five Finger Death Punch, F8
  4. TOOL, Ænima
  5. Black Sabbath, Paranoid
  6. TOOL, Lateralus
  7. TOOL, 10,000 Days
  8. Metallica, Ride the Lightning (Remastered)
  9. Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind
  10. Ozzy Osbourne, Ordinary Man
  11. Killer Be Killed, Reluctant Hero
  12. Metallica, …And Justice for All (Deluxe Box Set)
  13. Five Finger Death Punch, A Decade of Destruction
  14. Five Finger Death Punch, A Decade of Destruction, Vol. 2
  15. TOOL, Undertow
  16. Bad Wolves, N.A.T.I.O.N.
  17. Metallica, Master of Puppets (Remastered)
  18. Five Finger Death Punch, American Capitalist (Deluxe Edition)
  19. Lamb Of God, Lamb Of God
  20. Like Moths To Flames, No Eternity in Gold
  21. Metallica, Load
  22. Slipknot, Slipknot
  23. Slipknot, All Hope is Gone
  24. Metallica, S&M2 (Live)
  25. Fit For A King, The Path
  26. Slipknot, Slipknot (Deluxe Version)
  27. Metallica, Kill ‘Em All (Remastered)
  28. Five Finger Death Punch, Got Your Six (Deluxe)
  29. The Amity Affliction, Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them
  30. Black Sabbath, Master of Reality
  31. Five Finger Death Punch, A Decade of Destruction
  32. Metallica, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct (Deluxe Edition)
  33. Rammstein, RAMMSTEIN
  34. Slipnot, Iowa
  35. Metallica, Master of Puppets (Deluxe Box Set)
  36. Five Finger Death Punch, War is the Answer
  37. Metallica, Death Magnetic
  38. Five Finger Death Punch, And Justice for None (Deluxe)
  39. Killswitch Engage, Atonement
  40. Slipknot, .5: The Gray Chapter (Special Edition)
  41. Wage War, Pressure
  42. Metallica, …And Justice for All (Remastered)
  43. Five Finger Death Punch, And Justice for None (Deluxe)
  44. Lamb Of God, Ashes of the Wake (15th Anniversary Edition)
  45. In This Moment, Mother
  46. Metallica, Ride the Lightning (Deluxe Edition)
  47. Pantera, The Best of Pantera: Far Beyond the Great Southern Cowboys’ Vulgar…
  48. Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath
  49. Trivium, What the Dead Men Say
  50. Metallica, Garage Inc.
  51. Iron Maiden, The Number of the Beast (2015 Remastered Edition)
  52. As I Lay Dying, Shaped by Fire
  53. Ozzy Osbourne, Blizzard of Ozz (40th Anniversary Expanded Edition)
  54. Polaris, The Death of Me
  55. ICE NINE KILLS, The Silver Scream
  56. Bad Omens, Finding God Before God Finds Me (Deluxe)
  57. Black Sabbath, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
  58. August Burns Red, Guardians
  59. Sodom, Genesis XIX
  60. Poppy, I Disagree
  61. Mr. Bungle, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny
  62. Volbeat, Rewind, Replay, Rebound (Live in Deutschland)
  63. Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath, Vol. 4
  64. Metallica, Reload
  65. Killswitch Engage, As Daylight Dies (Special Edition)
  66. Megadeth, Rust in Peace (Remastered)
  67. Slipknot, Vol. 3 The Subliminal Verses
  68. The Ghost Inside, The Ghost Inside
  69. Terror, Sink to the Hell – EP
  70. Sabaton, The Great War
  71. Slipknot, Vol. 3 The Subliminal Verses (Deluxe)
  72. Lamb Of God, Sacrament
  73. Ghost, Prequelle
  74. Currents, The Way It Ends
  75. Five Finger Death Punch, The Way of the Fist
  76. Sabaton, The Last Stand
  77. Five Finger Death Punch, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Vol. 1
  78. TOOL, Opiate – EP
  79. Pantera, Vulgar Display of Power (Deluxe Video Version)
  80. Metallica, Kill ‘Em All (Deluxe Edition)
  81. Underoath, They’re Only Chasing Safety
  82. Slipknot, Iowa (Deluxe)
  83. Metallica, S&M (Live)
  84. Five Finger Death Punch, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Vol. 2
  85. Amon Amarth, Berserker
  86. Knocked Loose, A Different Shade of Blue
  87. Kingdom Of Giants, Passenger
  88. GOJIRA, Magma
  89. Iron Maiden, Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City
  90. Dethklok, The Dethalbum (Bonus Track Version)
  91. Iron Maiden, Piece of Mind
  92. Pantera, Cowboys from Hell
  93. Parkway Drive, Ire (Deluxe Edition)
  94. Alpha Wolf, A Quiet Place to Die
  95. Rammstein, Sehnsucht
  96. Iron Maiden, Powerslave (2015 Remastered Edition)
  97. Boundaries, Your Receding Warmth
  98. Metallica, St. Anger
  99. Pantera, Far Beyond Driven (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
  100. Five Finger Death Punch, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Vol. 1′

