A Apple Music publicou recentemente uma lista dos 100 álbuns de heavy metal mais escutados na plataforma, ao longo da última semana.

Desta extensa lista, quatro nomes imediatamente se destacam: os Metallica (com 17 álbuns), Slipknot (8), Tool (5) e Five Finger Death Punch (13). Quase metade (43%) de todos os streams de álbuns metal que se ouvem na Apple Music pertencem a uma destas bandas.

Exceto os Tool, as demais bandas beneficiam do facto de terem várias versões do mesmo disco na plataforma - o que não apaga o seu domínio quase completo. Confira aqui a lista dos 100 álbuns metal mais ouvidos na Apple Music: