“Trancada” durante 20 anos e quase lendária, canção inédita dos Linkin Park vê a luz do dia. Ouça-o aqui e veja a letra

Os fãs pediram, a banda correspondeu: aqui está ‘Pictureboard’, a canção que muitos fãs dos Linkin Park não pensariam vir um dia a ouvir

Os Linkin Park realizaram esta semana um sonho antigo dos fãs, ao divulgar oficialmente 'Pictureboard', canção há muito "esquecida" pela banda.

A canção foi composta ainda antes de a banda se chamar Linkin Park; à altura, respondia pelo nome Xero e contava com Mark Wakefield na voz.

Posteriormente, 'Pictureboard' foi "atualizada" por Chester Bennington: "Fizemos uma série de maquetas e estávamos à procura de um vocalista. O Chester saiu da sua própria festa de aniversário para ir ao estúdio gravar os vocais. O que mostra o quão entusiasmado estava", contou o guitarrista Brad Delson à Kerrang!.

Confira aqui a letra de 'Pictureboard' e ouça a canção:

I will be myself
Until it's time
For me to fly

And I will walk away
From this message on my board
I will walk away, yeah

You must be yourself
Until it's time
For us to fly

And I will walk away
From this message on my board
I will walk away, yeah

The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall
The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall
The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall
The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall
Calling from all sides, they surround all around
You can't see a thing, but you can hear the sounds (I will walk away)
Falling from the sky, upside-down
To the beat of heart as your whole head pounds (I will walk away)
Calling from all sides, they surround all around
You can't see a thing, but you can hear the sounds (I will walk away)
Falling from the sky, upside-down
To the beat of heart as your whole head pounds

I will be myself, yeah

And I will walk away
From this message on my board
I will walk away, yeah

The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall
The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall
The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall
The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall
The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall
The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall
The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall
The night in the corner at the back of the hall
Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

