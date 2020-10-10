Os Linkin Park realizaram esta semana um sonho antigo dos fãs, ao divulgar oficialmente 'Pictureboard', canção há muito "esquecida" pela banda.

A canção foi composta ainda antes de a banda se chamar Linkin Park; à altura, respondia pelo nome Xero e contava com Mark Wakefield na voz.

Posteriormente, 'Pictureboard' foi "atualizada" por Chester Bennington: "Fizemos uma série de maquetas e estávamos à procura de um vocalista. O Chester saiu da sua própria festa de aniversário para ir ao estúdio gravar os vocais. O que mostra o quão entusiasmado estava", contou o guitarrista Brad Delson à Kerrang!.

Confira aqui a letra de 'Pictureboard' e ouça a canção:

I will be myself

Until it's time

For me to fly

And I will walk away

From this message on my board

I will walk away, yeah

You must be yourself

Until it's time

For us to fly

And I will walk away

From this message on my board

I will walk away, yeah

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

Calling from all sides, they surround all around

You can't see a thing, but you can hear the sounds (I will walk away)

Falling from the sky, upside-down

To the beat of heart as your whole head pounds (I will walk away)

Calling from all sides, they surround all around

You can't see a thing, but you can hear the sounds (I will walk away)

Falling from the sky, upside-down

To the beat of heart as your whole head pounds

I will be myself, yeah

And I will walk away

From this message on my board

I will walk away, yeah

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall