A Loudwire elaborou uma lista com aquelas que considera serem as 66 melhores canções rock do século XXI.

Da lista, disposta por ordem cronológica, fazem parte nomes como os Linkin Park, Nickelback, Tool, Evanescence, Deftones ou Korn, entre muitos outros.

Confira aqui a lista:

3 Doors Down, "Kryptonite" (2000)

A Perfect Circle, "Judith" (2000)

Deftones, "Change (In the House of Flies)" (2000)

Godsmack, "Awake" (2000)

Limp Bizkit, "Rollin'" (2000)

Linkin Park, "In the End" (2000)

Papa Roach, "Last Resort" (2000)

Creed, "My Sacrifice" (2001)

Drowning Pool, "Bodies" (2001)

Incubus, "Wish You Were Here" (2001)

Nickelback, "How You Remind Me" (2001)

P.O.D. "Youth of the Nation" (2001)

Puddle of Mudd, "Blurry" (2001)

Staind, "It's Been Awhile" (2001)

Sum 41, "Fat Lip" (2001)

Tool, "Schism" (2001)

Chevelle, "The Red" (2002)

Nirvana, "You Know You're Right" (2002)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "By the Way" (2002)

Queens of the Stone Age, "No One Knows" (2002)

System of a Down, "Aerials" (2002)

AFI, "Girl's Not Grey" (2003)

Audioslave, "Like a Stone" (2003)

The Darkness, "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" (2003)

Evanescence, "Bring Me to Life" (2003)

Blink-182, "I Miss You" (2004)

Fall Out Boy, "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" (2004)

Green Day, "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" (2004)

Foo Fighters, "Best of You" (2005)

Nine Inch Nails, "The Hand That Feeds" (2005)

Breaking Benjamin, "The Diary of Jane" (2006)

Korn, "Coming Undone" (2006)

My Chemical Romance, "Welcome to the Black Parade" (2006)

Five Finger Death Punch, "The Bleeding" (2007)

Paramore, "Misery Business" (2007)

Seether, "Fake It" (2007)

Three Days Grace, "Never Too Late" (2007)

AC/DC, "Rock 'N' Roll Train" (2008)

Shinedown, "Second Chance" (2008)

Alice in Chains, "Check My Brain" (2009)

Pearl Jam, "The Fixer" (2009)

Rise Against, "Savior" (2009)

Avenged Sevenfold, "So Far Away" (2011)

Dead Sara, "Weatherman" (2012)

Halestorm, "Love Bites (So Do I)" (2012)

In This Moment, "Blood" (2012)

Slash, "You're a Lie" (2012)

Stone Sour, "Gone Sovereign / Absolute Zero" (2012)

Alter Bridge, "Addicted to Love" (2013)

Bring Me the Horizon, "Can You Feel My Heart" (2013)

The Pretty Reckless, "Heaven Knows" (2013)

The Struts, "Could Have Been Me" (2013)

Rob Zombie, "Dead City Radio and the New Gods of Supertown" (2013)

Royal Blood, "Figure It Out" (2014)

Baroness, "Shock Me" (2015)

Disturbed, "The Sound of Silence" (2015)

Faith No More, "Superhero" (2015)

Highly Suspect, "Lydia" (2015)

Puscifer, "Grand Canyon" (2015)

Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out" (2015)

Starset, "Monster" (2016)

Greta Van Fleet, "Highway Tune" (2017)

Nothing More, "Go to War" (2017)

Fever 333, "Made an America" (2018)

Ghost, "Dance Macabre" (2018)

Machine Gun Kelly With Yungblud + Travis Barker, "I Think I'm Okay" (2019)