A Loudwire elaborou uma lista com aquelas que diz ser as melhores canções de metal do século XXI.

Da lista, disposta por ordem cronológica, fazem parte temas de bandas como os Tool, Slipknot ou Rammstein, três dos baluartes da música metal do novo século.

Nomes históricos como os Slayer, Iron Maiden ou Metallica também marcam presença, assim como os Poppy, a quem pertence a única canção da lista editada este ano.

Confira-a aqui:

Children of Bodom, "Everytime I Die" (2000)

Disturbed, "Down With the Sickness" (2000)

Iron Maiden, "The Wicker Man" (2000)

HIM, "Right Here in My Arms" (2000)

In Flames, "Pinball Map" (2000)

Mudvayne, "Dig" (2000)

Pantera, "Revolution Is My Name" (2000)

Converge, "Concubine" (2001)

Kreator, "Violent Revolution" (2001)

Opeth, "Blackwater Park" (2001)

Pig Destroyer, "Piss Angel" (2001)

Slayer, "Disciple" (2001)

System of a Down, "Chop Suey!" (2001)

Tool, "Lateralus" (2001)

Hatebreed, "I Will Be Heard" (2002)

Korn, “Here To Stay” (2002)

Lacuna Coil, "Heaven's a Lie" (2002)

As I Lay Dying, "94 Hours" (2003)

Avenged Sevenfold, "Unholy Confessions" (2003)

Dimmu Borgir, "Progenies of the Great Apocalypse" (2003)

Type O Negative, "I Don't Wanna Be Me" (2003)

Killswitch Engage, "The End of Heartache" (2004)

Mastodon, "Blood and Thunder" (2004)

Necrophagist, "Stabwound" (2004)

Nightwish, "Nemo" (2004)

Slipknot, "Duality" (2004)

Arch Enemy, "Nemesis" (2005)

Bullet for My Valentine, "Tears Don't Fall" (2005)

DragonForce, "Through the Fire and Flames" (2005)

Dream Theater, "Octavarium" (2005)

Gojira, "Flying Whales" (2005)

Trivium, "Pull Harder on the Strings of Your Martyr" (2005)

Cannibal Corpse, "Make Them Suffer" (2006)

Lamb of God, "Walk With Me in Hell" (2006)

Between the Buried and Me, "White Walls" (2007)

The Black Dahlia Murder, "What a Terrible Night to Have a Curse" (2007)

High on Fire, "Rumors of War" (2007)

Machine Head, "Aesthetics of Hate" (2007)

Municipal Waste, "Headbanger Face Rip" (2007)

Parkway Drive, "Carrion" (2007)

The Dillinger Escape Plan, "Milk Lizard" (2007)

Amon Amarth, "Twilight of the Thunder God" (2008)

Meshuggah, "Bleed" (2008)

Dying Fetus, "Your Treachery Will Die With You" (2009)

Overkill, "Ironbound" (2010)

Suicide Silence, “You Only Live Once” (2011)

Cattle Decapitation, “Forced Gender Reassignment” (2012)

Devin Townsend, "Kingdom" (2000 / 2012)

Every Time I Die, “Underwater Bimbos From Outer Space” (2012)

Bring Me the Horizon, “Shadow Moses” (2013)

Carcass, “Unfit for Human Consumption” (2013)

Babymetal, “Gimme Chocolate!!” (2014)

Behemoth, “O Father O Satan O Sun” (2014)

Avatar, "Hail the Apocalypse" (2014)

Ghost, "Square Hammer" (2016)

Jinjer, “Pisces” (2016)

Megadeth, “Dystopia” (2016)

Metallica, “Moth Into Flame” (2016)

Body Count, "No Lives Matter" (2017)

Code Orange, "Forever" (2017)

Power Trip, “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” (2017)

Scarlxrd, "Heart Attack" (2017)

Zeal & Ardor, “Devil Is Fine” (2017)

Judas Priest, “Lightning Strike” (2018)

Rammstein, "Deutschland" (2019)

Poppy, “Concrete” (2020)