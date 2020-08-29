99 músicos de heavy metal juntaram-se para uma versão grandiosa - e, naturalmente, pesada - de '99 Bottles of Beer', canção tradicional da América do Norte.

Entre os músicos participantes estão membros de bandas como os Slayer, Mastodon, Pantera, Testament ou Sepultura, entre muitos outros.

A ideia partiu do guitarrista dos Scour, Derek Engemann, e do baixista John Jarvis, bem como do baterista dos Gruesome, Robin Mazen.

Esta versão do tema acabou por durar 23 minutos, e todas as receitas obtidas com a mesma reverterão a favor da Old Dog Haven, organização que trata de cães já com alguma idade.

Ouça aqui o tema e confira a lista de participantes:

99. Mike “XCIX” Williams – EyeHateGod

98. Chris Copp – The Soiled Doves

97. Mark “Barney” Greenway – Napalm Death

96. Obie Flett – Pathology / Inherit Disease

95. Matt McGachy – Cryptopsy

94. John Gallagher – Dying Fetus

93. Alex Cha – Ampallang Infection

92. Fredrick Söderberg – Soreption

91. Yngve “Bolt” Christiansen – Blood Red Throne

90. Nader Sadek

89. Colin Clive – Mustard Plug / The War Between

88. Mike Majewski – Formerly of Devourment / Kill Everything

87. Chris “Whiskey” Wilson – Gornography / Introvert Perversions

86. Sherwood Webber – Skinless

85. John McEntee – Incantation

84. Jeremy Wagner – Broken Hope

83. Heljarmadr – Dark Funeral

82. Steve “Zetro” Souza – Exodus

81. Brian Slagel – Metal Blade Records

80. Tim Goergen – Within the Ruins

80. Taylor – Massacre

79. Lenzig Leal – Cephalic Carnage

78. Liam Wilson – Azusa / Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan

77. Tony Sekthdamon – Emperor / Myrkskog

76. Carla Harvey – Butcher Babies

75. Ally Levine – Beekeeper

74. L.Z. – Voice Actress

73. Jessica Pimentel – Alekhine’s Gun / Star of Orange is the New Black

72. Heidi Shepherd – Butcher Babies

71. Jeremy Kling – Venom Inc.

70. Stu Block – Iced Earth

69. Matt Heafy – Trivium

68. Madison – Cloud Rat

67. Shawn Knight – Child Bite

67. Phil Demmel – Vio-lence / Ex-Machine Head

66. Paul Ryan – Origin

65. John Jarvis – Nest / Scour

64. Carlos – Gloryhole Guillotine

63. “Necro” Tom Quach – Harkonin

62. Chuck Billy – Testament

61. Jarvis Leatherby – Night Demon

60. Kate Richardson-Anselmo – Housecore Records

59. Mike D’Salvo – Akurion, Ex-Cryptopsy

58. Anthony Trapini – Odious Mortem

57. Alissa White-Gluz – Arch Enemy

56. Matt Harvey – Exhumed

55. Dan Potthast – Mu330

54. Dave Hill – Witch Taint

53. Don Jamieson – That Metal Show

52. Cody Souza – Hatriot

51. Slasher Dave – Acid Witch

50. Mike De Leon – Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals

49. Jason Asberry – Stormruler

48. Ben Marotta – Eukaryst

47. B.C. Brian Craig – Don’t Mind Dying / Slugtrail

46. Torin Ridgeway – Liquid Death

45. The Doc – The Boozehoundz

44. Zach Gibson – Shit Life

44. Joshua Riley – Unmerciful

43. Kyle Thomas – Exhorder

42. Alexandre Leblanc – Neuraxis / Heavy Metal Chaos

41. Gene Meyer – Bandit

40. Shawn the Butcher – Sirius XM

39. Tommy “Death Metal God” Dahlstöm – Aeon

38. Tony Reust – formerly of Unmerciful

37. Tony Foresta – Municipal Waste

36. “Captain” Chris Andrews – Devourment

35. Nick Moreno – Flesh Hoarder

34. Ryan “Loop Man” Vincent M – Legend / Apollo Audio Alternative

33. James Lee – formerly of Origin

32. Ross Dolan – Immolation

31. Andrew Ortega – Oracle

30. Shaun LaCanne – Putrid Pile

29. David White – Heathen

28. Steve Brogden – Nukem

27. Dennis Sanders – Spirit in the Room

26. Derek Engemann – Scour

25. Courtney Cox – The Iron Maidens

24. Toshihiko Takahashi – Palm

23. Kelly Shaefer – Athiest

22. Danko Jones

21. Jeff Becerra – Possessed

21. Paul McGuire – Cerebral Bore

20. Mallika Sundaramurthy – Abnormality

19. Mark Osegueda – Death Angel

18. Brian Kingsland – Nile

17. Alex Carmago – Krisiun

16. Nasty – Crackwhore

15. Robin Mazen – Gruesome / Derketa / Castrator

14. Matt Young – King Parrot

13. Leon Del Muerte – Nails / Murder Construct

12. Mark Kloeppel – Misery Index / Cast the Stone

11. Jason Netherton – Misery Index

10. Brendon Small – Dethklok / Galaktikon

09. Johnny Kelly – Type O Negative

08. Burton C Bell – Fear Factory

07. Gary Holt – Slayer / Exodus

06. Bill Kelliher – Mastodon

05. Matt Byrne – Hatebreed

04. Derrick Green – Sepultura

03. Andrew Huskey – Cast the Stone

02. Kirk Windstein – Crowbar / Down

01. Philip H Anselmo – Pantera