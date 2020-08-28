Já são conhecidas todas as atuações da cerimónia deste ano dos MTV Video Music Awards, a ter lugar no próximo domingo, pelas 20h locais (1h da manhã de segunda-feira, em Portugal continental).

A apresentação do evento, que se realizará de forma virtual devido à pandemia da Covid-19, ficará a cargo da atriz e cantora Keke Palmer. Para apresentar os prémios foram convidados nomes como Bebe Rexha, Drew Barrymore e Travis Barker.

Entre os destaques principais estão os sul-coreanos BTS, que irão estrear o seu novo single, 'Dynamite', na televisão, e também a performance conjunta de Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande, que interpretarão 'Rain On Me'.

Confirmados estão igualmente os Black Eyed Peas, que cantarão 'Vida Loca', o rapper norte-americano DaBaby, Miley Cyrus e The Weeknd.

Confira aqui todos os apresentadores, atuações e nomeados:

Apresentadores

Anthony Ramos

Bebe Rexha

Bella Hadid

Drew Barrymore

Jaden Smith

Joey King

Kelly Clarkson

Machine Gun Kelly

Madison Beer

Nicole Richie

Sofia Carson

Travis Barker

Pré-Atuações

Chloe x Halle

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Machine Gun Kelly c/ Travis Barker e blackbear

Tate McRae

Atuações

Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

CNCO

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Maluma

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Nomeados

Vídeo do Ano

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem – “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]

Future – “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artista do Ano

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd



Canção do Ano

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”



Melhor Colaboração

Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas – “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” [ft. J Balvin]

Ed Sheeran – “Beautiful People” [ft. Khalid]

Future – “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

KAROL G – “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”



Melhor Artista Novo

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD



Melhor Vídeo - Pop

BTS – “ON”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber – “Intentions” [ft. Quavo]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”



Melhor Vídeo - Hip-Hop

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem – “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]

Future – “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”



Melhor Vídeo - Rock

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted on You”

Fall Out Boy – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” [ft. Wyclef Jean]

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”



Melhor Vídeo - Alternativa

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”



Melhor Vídeo - Latina

Anuel – “China” [ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G and J Balvin]

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas – “MAMACITA” [ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul]

KAROL G – “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Maluma – “Qué Pena” [ft. J Balvin]



Melhor Vídeo - R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. – “Slide” [ft. YG]

Khalid – “Eleven” [ft. Summer Walker]

Lizzo – “CUZ I LOVE YOU”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”



Melhor Vídeo - K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “ON”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”



Vídeo Pelo Bem

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”



Melhor Vídeo Caseiro

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”



Melhor Performance de Quarentena

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” no MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged at Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” no One World – Together at Home

Post Malone – Tributo ao Nirvana



Melhor Direção

Billie Eilish – “xanny” (dir. Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat – “Say So” (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” (dir. Nabil)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” (dir. Dave Meyers)

Taylor Swift – “The Man” (dir. Taylor Swift)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (dir. Anton Tammi)



Melhor Cinematografia

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” (cinematografia – Kieran Fowler)

Camila Cabello – “My Oh My” [ft. DaBaby] (cinematografia – Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” (cinematografia – Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry – “Harleys in Hawaii” (cinematografia – Arnau Valls)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” (cinematografia – Thomas Kloss)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (cinematografia – Oliver Millar)



Melhor Direção de Arte

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” (direção de arte – A$AP Rocky e Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (direção de arte – Anna Colomer Nogué)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” (direção de arte – Laura Ellis Cricks)

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (direção de arte – Christian Stone )

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” (direção de arte – Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)

Taylor Swift – “Lover” (direção de arte – Ethan Tobman)



Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” (efeitos visuais – Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” (efeitos visuais – Hoody FX)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (efeitos visuais – EIGHTY4)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” (efeitos visuais – Mathematic)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” (efeitos visuais – Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” (efeitos visuais – Artjail, Scissor Films and Freenjoy)



Melhor Coreografia

BTS – “ON” (coreografia – Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)

CNCO / Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” (coreografia – Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby – “BOP” (coreografia – Dani Leigh and Cherry)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (coreografia – Charm La’Donna)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” (coreografia – Richy Jackson)

Normani – “Motivation” (coreografia – Sean Bankhead)



Melhor Edição

Halsey – “Graveyard” (edição – Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (edição – Frank Lebon)

Lizzo – “Good as Hell” (edição – Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (edição – Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)

Rosalía – “A Palé” (edição – Andre Jones)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (edição – Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)