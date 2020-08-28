Todos os apresentadores e atuações dos MTV Video Music Awards 2020
A entrega dos prémios mais importantes da MTV realizam-se este domingo. Saiba quem vai apresentar e quem vai atuar na cerimónia e recorde os nomeados
Já são conhecidas todas as atuações da cerimónia deste ano dos MTV Video Music Awards, a ter lugar no próximo domingo, pelas 20h locais (1h da manhã de segunda-feira, em Portugal continental).
A apresentação do evento, que se realizará de forma virtual devido à pandemia da Covid-19, ficará a cargo da atriz e cantora Keke Palmer. Para apresentar os prémios foram convidados nomes como Bebe Rexha, Drew Barrymore e Travis Barker.
Entre os destaques principais estão os sul-coreanos BTS, que irão estrear o seu novo single, 'Dynamite', na televisão, e também a performance conjunta de Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande, que interpretarão 'Rain On Me'.
Confirmados estão igualmente os Black Eyed Peas, que cantarão 'Vida Loca', o rapper norte-americano DaBaby, Miley Cyrus e The Weeknd.
Confira aqui todos os apresentadores, atuações e nomeados:
Apresentadores
Anthony Ramos
Bebe Rexha
Bella Hadid
Drew Barrymore
Jaden Smith
Joey King
Kelly Clarkson
Machine Gun Kelly
Madison Beer
Nicole Richie
Sofia Carson
Travis Barker
Pré-Atuações
Chloe x Halle
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Machine Gun Kelly c/ Travis Barker e blackbear
Tate McRae
Atuações
Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga
Black Eyed Peas
BTS
CNCO
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Maluma
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Nomeados
Vídeo do Ano
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Eminem – “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]
Future – “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Artista do Ano
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Canção do Ano
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Melhor Colaboração
Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas – “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” [ft. J Balvin]
Ed Sheeran – “Beautiful People” [ft. Khalid]
Future – “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]
KAROL G – “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Melhor Artista Novo
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Melhor Vídeo - Pop
BTS – “ON”
Halsey – “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber – “Intentions” [ft. Quavo]
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Melhor Vídeo - Hip-Hop
DaBaby – “BOP”
Eminem – “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]
Future – “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Melhor Vídeo - Rock
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – “Orphans”
Evanescence – “Wasted on You”
Fall Out Boy – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” [ft. Wyclef Jean]
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”
Melhor Vídeo - Alternativa
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind of Disaster”
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ time”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Melhor Vídeo - Latina
Anuel – “China” [ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G and J Balvin]
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas – “MAMACITA” [ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul]
KAROL G – “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]
Maluma – “Qué Pena” [ft. J Balvin]
Melhor Vídeo - R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. – “Slide” [ft. YG]
Khalid – “Eleven” [ft. Summer Walker]
Lizzo – “CUZ I LOVE YOU”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Melhor Vídeo - K-Pop
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – “ON”
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
Vídeo Pelo Bem
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
Melhor Vídeo Caseiro
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
John Legend – “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Melhor Performance de Quarentena
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” no MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged at Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” no One World – Together at Home
Post Malone – Tributo ao Nirvana
Melhor Direção
Billie Eilish – “xanny” (dir. Billie Eilish)
Doja Cat – “Say So” (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” (dir. Nabil)
Harry Styles – “Adore You” (dir. Dave Meyers)
Taylor Swift – “The Man” (dir. Taylor Swift)
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (dir. Anton Tammi)
Melhor Cinematografia
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” (cinematografia – Kieran Fowler)
Camila Cabello – “My Oh My” [ft. DaBaby] (cinematografia – Dave Meyers)
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” (cinematografia – Christopher Probst)
Katy Perry – “Harleys in Hawaii” (cinematografia – Arnau Valls)
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” (cinematografia – Thomas Kloss)
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (cinematografia – Oliver Millar)
Melhor Direção de Arte
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” (direção de arte – A$AP Rocky e Nadia Lee Cohen)
Dua Lipa – “Physical” (direção de arte – Anna Colomer Nogué)
Harry Styles – “Adore You” (direção de arte – Laura Ellis Cricks)
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (direção de arte – Christian Stone )
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” (direção de arte – Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)
Taylor Swift – “Lover” (direção de arte – Ethan Tobman)
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” (efeitos visuais – Drive Studios)
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” (efeitos visuais – Hoody FX)
Dua Lipa – “Physical” (efeitos visuais – EIGHTY4)
Harry Styles – “Adore You” (efeitos visuais – Mathematic)
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” (efeitos visuais – Ingenuity Studios)
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” (efeitos visuais – Artjail, Scissor Films and Freenjoy)
Melhor Coreografia
BTS – “ON” (coreografia – Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)
CNCO / Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” (coreografia – Kyle Hanagami)
DaBaby – “BOP” (coreografia – Dani Leigh and Cherry)
Dua Lipa – “Physical” (coreografia – Charm La’Donna)
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” (coreografia – Richy Jackson)
Normani – “Motivation” (coreografia – Sean Bankhead)
Melhor Edição
Halsey – “Graveyard” (edição – Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (edição – Frank Lebon)
Lizzo – “Good as Hell” (edição – Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (edição – Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)
Rosalía – “A Palé” (edição – Andre Jones)
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (edição – Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
