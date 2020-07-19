‘Everything is Wonderfall’, a nova canção que junta músicos dos Mastodon, Queens of the Stone Age e At the Drive-In
O supergrupo Gone Is Gone voltou à carga com uma canção nova
Os Gone Is Gone, supergrupo que junta membros dos Mastodon, Queens of the Stone Age e At the Drive-In, lançaram esta semana um tema novo.
Intitulado 'Everything Is Wonderfall', o tema é o sucessor direto de 'No One Ever Walked on Water', single editado em 2019.
Formada em 2016, a banda de Troy Sanders, Tony Hajjar, Troy Van Leeuwen e Mike Zarin tem no currículo um EP homónimo (2016) e o álbum "Echolocation" (2017).
Ouça aqui 'Everything Is Wonderfall':
