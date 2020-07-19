A Loudwire elaborou uma lista com as 50 melhores canções rock de 2010, que ajudariam a definir a sonoridade da década subsequente.

Da lista, que não tem uma ordem definida, fazem parte artistas como os Korn, Pearl Jam, Godsmack, Black Keys ou Alter Bridge, entre outros artistas do mundo do rock e do metal.

Confira-a aqui:

A Day to Remember, "All I Want"

Alter Bridge, "Isolation"

Anberlin, "Impossible"

The Black Keys, "Tighten Up"

Breaking Benjamin, "Give Me a Sign"

Breaking Benjamin, "Lights Out"

Buckcherry, "All Night Long"

Cage the Elephant, "Shake Me Down"

Chevelle, "Shameful Metaphors"

Deftones, "Diamond Eyes"

Deftones, "You've Seen the Butcher"

Disturbed, "The Animal"

Disturbed, "Another Way to Die"

Drowning Pool, "Feel Like I Do"

Drowning Pool, "Turn So Cold"

Escape the Fate, "Issues"

Five Finger Death Punch, "Bad Company"

Five Finger Death Punch, "Far From Home"

Godsmack, "Cryin' Like a Bitch"

Godsmack, "Love Hate Sex Pain"

Hole, "Skinny Little Bitch"

Kid Rock, "Born Free"

Kings of Leon, "Radioactive"

Korn, "Oildale (Leave Me Alone)"

Linkin Park, "The Catalyst"

Linkin Park, "Waiting for the End"

Middle Class Rut, "New Low"

Muse, "Resistance"

My Chemical Romance, "Na Na Na"

My Chemical Romance, "Sing"

My Darkest Days, "Porn Star Dancing"

Papa Roach, "Kick in the Teeth"

Pearl Jam, "Amongst the Waves"

Puddle of Mudd, "Stoned"

Sevendust, "Unravelling"

Shinedown, "The Crow and the Butterfly"

Shinedown, "Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)"

Sick Puppies, "Maybe"

Silversun Pickups, "The Royal We"

Skillet, "Awake and Alive"

Slash, "Back to Cali"

Social Distortion, "Machine Gun Blues"

Stone Sour, "Digital (Did You Tell)"

Stone Sour, "Say You'll Haunt Me"

Switchfoot, "The Sound (John M. Perkins' Blues)"

Theory of a Deadman, "Little Smirk"

Thirty Seconds to Mars, "Closer to the Edge"

Thirty Seconds to Mars, "This Is War"

Three Days Grace, "The Good Life"

Three Days Grace, "World So Cold"