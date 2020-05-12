Dos Cure aos Nirvana, dos Joy Division aos Queen. Quase 1000 sessões de rádio de John Peel para ouvir aqui, de imediato
12.05.2020 às 9h27
Atuações únicas dos maiores nomes da música do últimos 50 anos em sessões radiofónicas para o influente radialista da BBC, John Peel. Um acervo impressionante que inclui David Bowie, The Cure, Nirvana, Smiths, Joy Division, Queen, Nick Drake, Jack White, Sonic Youth e muito, muito mais
O blogue "Formerly Known as the Bollocks" reuniu quase 1000 gravações das míticas sessões do radialista John Peel.
Desta extensa lista, que vai dos anos 70 ao início do novo milénio, fazem parte sessões com artistas como David Bowie, The Cure, Nirvana, Smiths, Joy Division, Queen, Nick Drake, Jack White ou Sonic Youth.
Confira aqui a lista:
14 Iced Bears - Peel Session 1986
14 Iced Bears - Peel Session 1987
1919 - Peel Session 1983
22-20s - Peel Session 2004
23 Skidoo - Peel Session 1981
2TV - Peel Session 1979
3 Inches of Blood - Peel Session 2003
4 Skins - Peel Session 1981
70 Gwen Party - Peel Session 1991
70 Gwen Party - Peel Session 1992
70 Gwen Party - Peel Session 1993
999 - Peel Session 1978
A Certain Ratio - Peel Session 1979
A Certain Ratio - Peel Session 1981
A Flock of Seagulls - Peel Session 1981
A Guy Called Gerald - Peel Session 1988
A Guy Called Gerald - Peel Session 1995
A Witness - Peel Session 1988
AC Acoustics - Peel Session 1997
Action Pact - Peel Session 1982
Adam and the Ants - Peel Session 1978
Adam and the Ants - Peel Session 1978
Adam and the Ants - Peel Session 1979
Adamski - Peel Session 1990
Add N To (X) - Peel Session 1997
Add N To (X) - Peel Session 1999
Add N To (X) - Peel Session 2001
Add N To (X) - Peel Session 2002
Adventures In Stereo - Peel Session 1997
Again Again - Peel Session 1978
Alien Sex Fiend - Peel Session 1984
Altered Images - Peel Session 1980
Altered Images - Peel Session 1981
Alternative TV - Peel Session 1977
Alternative TV - Peel Session 1978
Angelic Upstarts - Peel Session 1980
Angelic Upstarts - Peel Session 1981
Angels One 5 - Peel Session 1981
Another Pretty Face - Peel Session 1981
APB - Peel Session 1981
Appendix Out - Peel Session 2001
Archers of Loaf - Peel Session 1994
Artery - Peel Session 1981
Artery - Peel Session 1982
Arthur 'Big Boy' Crudup - Peel Session 1970
Aswad - Peel Session 1976
Au Pairs - Peel Session 1979
Au Pairs - Peel Session 1980
Au Pairs - Peel Session 1981
Au Pairs - Peel Session 1982
Babes in Toyland - Peel Session 1990
Babes in Toyland - Peel Session 1991
Babes in Toyland - Peel Session 1991
Babes in Toyland - Peel Session 1992
Babes in Toyland - Peel Session 1995
Bad Dress Sense - Peel Session 1987
Bad Religion - Peel Session 1993
Bailter Space - Peel Session 1992
Bamboo Zoo - Peel Session 1981
Band of Susans - Peel Session 1988
Band of Susans - Peel Session 1989
Bandulu - Peel Session 1995
Bang Bang Machine - Peel Session 1992
Bardo Pond - Peel Session 2001
Basement 5 - Peel Session 1980
Be Bop Deluxe - Peel Session 1978
Beatnik Filmstars - Peel Session 1995
Bhundu Boys - Peel Session 1986
Bhundu Boys - Peel Session 1986
Big Black - Peel Session 1987
Big Country - Peel Session 1983
bIG fLAME - Peel Session 1986
Big Grunt - Peel Session 1970
Big in Japan - Peel Session 1979
Big Self - Peel Session 1982
Bikini Kill - Peel Session 1993
Bill Nelson - Peel Session 1981
Billy Bragg - Peel Session 1983
Billy Bragg - Peel Session 1991
Bis - Peel Session 1995
Black - Peel Session 1983
Bloc Party - Peel Session 2004
Blood & Roses - Peel Session 1983
Blue Orchids - Peel Session 1980
Blue Orchids - Peel Session 1982
B-Movie - Peel Session 1981
BOB - Peel Session 1989
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Peel Session 1973
Bob Tilton - Peel Session 1995
Bomb Disneyland - Peel Session 1989
Bongwater - Peel Session 1991
Bonnie Prince Billy - Peel Session 1999
Bonzo Dog Band - Peel Session 1969
Boots For Dancing - Peel Session 1980
Boss Hog - Peel Session 1991
Bow Wow Wow - Peel Session 1980
Boxer - Peel Session 1975
Brand X - Peel Session 1976
Bratmobile - Peel Session 1993
Breed - Peel Session 1991
Brigandage - Peel Session 1983
Brilliant - Peel Session 1982
Broadcast - Peel Session 1996
Broadcast - Peel Session 2003
Buffalo Tom - Peel Session 1990
Butthole Surfers - Peel Session 1987
Butthole Surfers - Peel Session 1988
Buzzcocks - Peel Session 1978
Buzzcocks - Peel Session 1978
Buzzcocks - Peel Session 1979
Cabaret Voltaire - Peel Session 1984
Can - Peel Session 1975
Catapult - Peel Session 1987
Centry - Peel Session 1994
Chapman-Whitney Streetwalkers - Peel Session 1975
Chelsea - Peel Session 1977
Chelsea - Peel Session 1978
China Crisis - Peel Session 1983
Chris Spedding & The Vibrators - Peel Session 1976
Christians in Search of Filth - Peel Session 1982
Chumbawamba - Peel Session 1993
Cinerama - Peel Session 2001
Climax Blues Band - Peel Session 1976
Clock DVA - Peel Session 1983
Close Lobsters - Peel Session 1987
Clouds - Peel Session 1991
Cockney Rebel - Peel Session 1974
Cockney Rejects - Peel Session 1979
Cockney Rejects - Peel Session 1980
Cocteau Twins - Peel Session 1982
Cocteau Twins - Peel Session 1983
Cocteau Twins - Peel Session 1984
Codeine - Peel Session 1992
Codeine - Peel Session 1994
Colosseum II - Peel Session 1977
Comatose - Peel Session 1998
Come In Tokio - Peel Session 1982
Cop Shoot Cop - Peel Session 1991
Country Joe McDonald - Peel Session 1970
Cows - Peel Session 1990
Cranebuilders - Peel Session 2002
Cranes - Peel Session 1989
Cranes - Peel Session 1990
Crisis - Peel Session 1978
CUD - Peel Session 1988
Culture - Peel Session 1988
Culture - Peel Session 2002
Curve - Peel Session 1991
Curve - Peel Session 1992
D.O.A. - Peel Session 1984
Darkness & Jive - Peel Session 1982
David Bowie and The Spiders From Mars - Peel Session 1972
Dead Or Alive - Peel Session 1981
Deaf School - Peel Session 1976
Death By Milkfloat - Peel Session 1987
Deke Leonard - Peel Session 1978
Delta 5 - Peel Session 1980
Dexy's Midnight Runners - Peel Session 1980
Diatribe - Peel Session 1985
Dick Dale - Peel Session 2002
Dinosaur Jr - Peel Session 1988
Dislocation Dance - Peel Session 1981
Distorted Waves of Ohm - Peel Session 1995
Dolly Mixture - Peel Session 1979
Done Lying Down - Peel Session 1993
Doom - Peel Session 1988
Dr & The Crippens - Peel Session 1988
Dr Feelgood - Peel Session 1975
Dr Feelgood - Peel Session 1977
Dr Feelgood - Peel Session 1978
Dr Oloh & His Milo Jazz Band - Peel Session 1991
Dr Phibes & The House of Wax Equations - Peel Session 1991
Dr Phibes & The House of Wax Equations - Peel Session 1993
Dreadzone - Peel Session 1993
Dreadzone - Peel Session 1994
Drop Nineteens - Peel Session 1992
Drowning Craze - Peel Session 1982
Ducks Deluxe - Peel Session 1974
Echo & The Bunnymen - Peel Session 1979
Echo & The Bunnymen - Peel Session 1980
Echo & The Bunnymen - Peel Session 1980
Echo & The Bunnymen - Peel Session 1982
Echo & The Bunnymen - Peel Session 1983
Echobelly - Peel Session 1995
Eddie & The Hot Rods - Peel Session 1979
Eggs - Peel Session 1994
EinstÃrzende Neubauten - Peel Session 1983
Elastica - Peel Session 1993
Elastica - Peel Session 1994
Elastica - Peel Session 1994
Electrelane - Peel Session 2004
Electro Hippies - Peel Session 1987
Elti-Fits - Peel Session 1979
Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Peel Session 1977
Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Peel Session 1978
Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Peel Session 1978
Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Peel Session 1980
Erase Errata - Peel Session 2003
Eton Crop - Peel Session 1984
Everything But The Girl - Peel Session 1984
Expelaires - Peel Session 1979
Extreme Noise Terror - Peel Session 1987
F.S.K. - Peel Session 2004
Fairport Convention - Peel Session 1968
Fairport Convention - Peel Session 1969
Fairport Convention - Peel Session 1969
Fairport Convention - Peel Session 1974
Family - Peel Session 1969
Fingerprintz - Peel Session 1978
Fire Engines - Peel Session 1981
Fire Party - Peel Session 1989
Fitz of Depression - Peel Session 1995
Fleetwood Mac - Peel Session 1969
Flesh For Lulu - Peel Session 1982
Flipper - Peel Session 1993
Folk Devils - Peel Session 1984
Folk Devils - Peel Session 1984
Folk Devils - Peel Session 1985
Foreheads In A Fishtank - Peel Session 1991
Four Tet - Peel Session 2003
Frank Black & Teenage Fanclub - Peel Session 1994
Frank Black & The Catholics - Peel Session 1999
Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Peel Session 1982
Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Peel Session 1983
Frankie Miller & His Band - Peel Session 1979
Free - Peel Session 1969
Freeze Frame - Peel Session 1983
Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle - Peel Session 1987
Front 242 - Peel Session 1986
Funboy Five - Peel Session 1979
Further - Peel Session 1995
Galaxie 500 - Peel Session 1989
Gallon Drunk - Peel Session 1991
Gang of Four - Peel Session 1979
Gang of Four - Peel Session 1979
Gang of Four - Peel Session 1981
Gary Boyle - Peel Session 1977
Gay and Terry Woods - Peel Session 1978
Gene - Peel Session 1995
Gene - Peel Session 1998
Gene Loves Jezebel - Peel Session 1983
Generation X - Peel Session 1977
Generation X - Peel Session 1977
Generation X - Peel Session 1979
Gerry & The Pacemakers - Peel Session 1973
Girls At Our Best! - Peel Session 1981
Glass Torpedoes - Peel Session 1980
Glaxo Babies - Peel Session 1979
God Is My Co-Pilot - Peel Session 1993
God Is My Co-Pilot - Peel Session 1994
God Is My Co-Pilot - Peel Session 1995
Gong - Peel Session 1974
Gossip - Peel Session 2003
Graham Coxon - Peel Session 2004
Gregory Isaacs & Roots Radics - Peel Session 1981
Gregory Isaacs & Roots Radics - Peel Session 1982
Groundation - Peel Session 1981
Guana Batz - Peel Session 1984
Guana Batz - Peel Session 1984
Guided By Voices - Peel Session 1999
Gumball - Peel Session 1990
Hagar the Womb - Peel Session 1984
Half Japanese - Peel Session 1993
Half Japanese - Peel Session 1995
Half Man Half Biscuit - Peel Session 1985
Half Man Half Biscuit - Peel Session 1986
Half Man Half Biscuit - Peel Session 1986
Half Man Half Biscuit - Peel Session 1997
Half Man Half Biscuit - Peel Session 1999
Happy Mondays - Peel Session 1986
Happy Mondays - Peel Session 1989
Head of David - Peel Session 1986
Head of David - Peel Session 1986
Head of David - Peel Session 1987
Head of David - Peel Session 1989
Hefner - Peel Session 2000
Hefner - Peel Session 2001
Herman DÃne - Peel Session 2000
Hofman - Peel Session 1998
Hole - Peel Session 1991
Hole - Peel Session 1993
Holger Hiller - Peel Session 1987
Holle Holle - Peel Session 1987
Hooton 3 Car - Peel Session 1995
Hot Snakes - Peel Session 2004
Howard Devoto - Peel Session 1983
Huggy Bear - Peel Session 1992
Huggy Bear - Peel Session 1993
Hula - Peel Session 1985
Ian Dury & The Blockheads - Peel Session 1977
Icarus - Peel Session 1980
Icon A.D. - Peel Session 1982
Idiot Dancers - Peel Session 1980
I'm Being Good - Peel Session 1994
In Excelsis - Peel Session 1984
Inspiral Carpets - Peel Session 1988
Inspiral Carpets - Peel Session 1989
Inspiral Carpets - Peel Session 1989
Inspiral Carpets - Peel Session 1990
ISAN - Peel Session 1999
Jack White - Peel Session 2004
Jackdaw With Crowbar - Peel Session 1987
Jacob's Mouse - Peel Session 1992
James - Peel Session 1983
Jawbox - Peel Session 1994
Jethro Tull - Peel Session 1969
Jimmy Norton's Explosion - Peel Session 1979
Joan Armatrading - Peel Session 1976
Joe Jackson - Peel Session 1979
John Cale - Peel Session 1975
John Chibadura & Tembo Brothers - Peel Session 1989
John Cooper Clarke - Peel Session 1978
John Cooper Clarke - Peel Session 1982
John McLaughlin & Shakti - Peel Session 1977
Josef K - Peel Session 1981
Joy Division - Peel Session 1979
Kan Kan - Peel Session 1982
Kelis - Peel Session 2000
Kenickie - Peel Session 1995
Kenickie - Peel Session 1996
Kevin Ayers David Allen and The Gong - Peel Session 1971
Killing Joke - Peel Session 1979
Killing Joke - Peel Session 1980
Killing Joke - Peel Session 1981
Killing Joke - Peel Session 1981
Killing Joke - Peel Session 1983
King - Peel Session 1978
King of the Slums - Peel Session 1988
Kings of Oblivion - Peel Session 1990
Kitchens of Distinction - Peel Session 1992
Kursaal Flyers - Peel Session 1975
L7 - Peel Session 1990
Laibach - Peel Session 1987
Laughing Clowns - Peel Session 1982
Laura Logic - Peel Session 1981
Laurel Aitken - Peel Session 1980
Laurent Garnier - Peel Session 1995
Leatherface - Peel Session 1991
Leatherface - Peel Session 1992
Lene Lovich - Peel Session 1978
Leyton Buzzards - Peel Session 1978
Leyton Buzzards - Peel Session 1980
Linton Kwesi Johnson - Peel Session 1981
Little George Sueref - Peel Session 2001
Llwybr Llaethog - Peel Session 2001
Lone Star - Peel Session 1976
Loop - Peel Session 1987
Loop - Peel Session 1988
Loop - Peel Session 1990
Louisiana Red - Peel Session 1977
Lovejunk - Peel Session 1997
Luna - Peel Session 1992
Lush - Peel Session 1990
MÃ©tal Urbain - Peel Session 1978
MÃ©tal Urbain - Peel Session 1978
Madder Rose - Peel Session 1993
Madness - Peel Session 1979
Magazine - Peel Session 1978
Magazine - Peel Session 1979
Magazine - Peel Session 1980
Maher Shalal Hash Baz - Peel Session 2003
Malaria - Peel Session 1981
Man - Peel Session 1974
Man Or Astro-Man? - Peel Session 1993
Man Or Astro-Man? - Peel Session 1999
Martian Dance - Peel Session 1981
Matumbi - Peel Session 1978
Maxi Priest - Peel Session 1985
MC Solaar - Peel Session 1994
Meat Whiplash - Peel Session 1985
Mega City Four - Peel Session 1988
Melvins - Peel Session 1991
Mercury Rev - Peel Session 1991
Mercury Rev - Peel Session 1993
Mercury Rev - Peel Session 1999
Mercury Rev - Peel Session 2001
Merton Parkas - Peel Session 1979
Mighty Mighty - Peel Session 1987
Mikey Dread - Peel Session 1982
Milan Station - Peel Session 1981
Minimal Compact - Peel Session 1985
Minny Pops - Peel Session 1980
Misty In Roots - Peel Session 1979
Misty In Roots - Peel Session 1985
Modern English - Peel Session 1980
Modern Eon - Peel Session 1981
Moe Tucker - Peel Session 1992
Mogwai - Peel Session 1996
Mogwai - Peel Session 1998
Monkey Steals The Drum - Peel Session 1999
Monoconics - Peel Session 1980
Moose - Peel Session 1991
Morrissey - Peel Session 2004
Motorhead - Peel Session 1978
Mouse on Mars - Peel Session 1994
Mr Ray's Wig World - Peel Session 1992
Musical Youth - Peel Session 1981
Nasmak - Peel Session 1982
Neon Hearts - Peel Session 1979
New Age Steppers - Peel Session 1983
New Bad Things - Peel Session 1997
New Bomb Turks - Peel Session 1993
New Fast Automatic Daffodils - Peel Session 1989
New Hearts - Peel Session 1977
New Model Army - Peel Session 1983
New Order - Peel Session 1981
New Order - Peel Session 1982
New Order - Peel Session 1998
Nick Cave & The Cavemen - Peel Session 1984
Nirvana - Peel Session 1990
Nirvana - Peel Session 1991
NoMeansNo - Peel Session 1988
One By One - Peel Session 1991
One Thousand Violins - Peel Session 1985
Orange Juice - Peel Session 1980
Orange Juice - Peel Session 1981
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - Peel Session 1979
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - Peel Session 1980
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - Peel Session 1983
Out On Blue Six - Peel Session 1980
Out On Blue Six - Peel Session 1981
Palace Brothers - Peel Session 1993
Pale Saints - Peel Session 1989
Patrik Fitzgerald - Peel Session 1978
Patrik Fitzgerald - Peel Session 1979
Pauline Murray - Peel Session 1980
Pavement - Peel Session 1992
Pavement - Peel Session 1994
Penetration - Peel Session 1978
Penetration - Peel Session 1979
Period Pains - Peel Session 1997
Pet Shop Boys - Peel Session 2002
Peter & The Test Tube Babies - Peel Session 1980
Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac - Peel Session 1967
Peter Hammill - Peel Session 1974
Peter Hammill - Peel Session 1977
Pink Industry - Peel Session 1982
Pink Kross - Peel Session 1995
Pink Military - Peel Session 1979
Pitch Shifter - Peel Session 1991
PJ Harvey - Peel Session 1991
PJ Harvey - Peel Session 1992
PJ Harvey - Peel Session 1993
PJ Harvey - Peel Session 2000
PJ Harvey & John Parish - Peel Session 1996
Play Dead - Peel Session 1982
Play Dead - Peel Session 1983
Play Dead - Peel Session 1984
Polvo - Peel Session 1992
Polvo - Peel Session 1993
Positive Noise - Peel Session 1981
pragVEC - Peel Session 1978
pragVEC - Peel Session 1979
Prince Far-I & Creation Rebel - Peel Session 1978
Psychick Warriors Ov Gaia - Peel Session 1994
Public Image Ltd - Peel Session 1979
Pulp - Peel Session 1981
Pulp - Peel Session 1993
Pulp - Peel Session 1994
Punishment of Luxury - Peel Session 1978
Purple Hearts - Peel Session 1979
Pussycat Trash - Peel Session 1993
Quando Quango - Peel Session 1983
Queen - Peel Session 1973
Queen - Peel Session 1973
Quickspace Supersport - Peel Session 1995
Racing Cars - Peel Session 1976
Radar Bros. - Peel Session 1996
Radio 5 - Peel Session 1980
Red Beat - Peel Session 1980
Red Guitars - Peel Session 1983
Red Guitars - Peel Session 1984
Red Letter Day - Peel Session 1986
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry - Peel Session 1982
Redskins - Peel Session 1982
Redskins - Peel Session 1983
Repetition - Peel Session 1981
Restricted Code - Peel Session 1981
Revolver - Peel Session 1991
Rich Kids - Peel Session 1977
Rich Kids - Peel Session 1978
Ride - Peel Session 1990
Rip Rig + Panic - Peel Session 1981
Rollerskate Skinny - Peel Session 1993
Rome - Peel Session 1997
Rooney - Peel Session 1999
Rory Gallagher - Peel Session 1973
Roxy Music - Peel Session 1972
Roxy Music - Peel Session 1972
Roy Harper - Peel Session 1978
Rubella Ballet - Peel Session 1982
Rudi - Peel Session 1980
Ruts DC - Peel Session 1981
Sammy - Peel Session 1994
Scars - Peel Session 1980
Scars - Peel Session 1981
Scratch Perverts - Peel Session 1999
Scream + Dance - Peel Session 1982
Scritti Politti - Peel Session 1978
Secret Affair - Peel Session 1979
Secret Affair - Peel Session 1979
Section 25 - Peel Session 1981
Send No Flowers - Peel Session 1982
Senseless Things - Peel Session 1990
Senseless Things - Peel Session 1993
Serious Drinking - Peel Session 1982
Servotron - Peel Session 1997
Shake - Peel Session 1979
Sham 69 - Peel Session 1977
Shellac - Peel Session 2004
Shoes For Industry - Peel Session 1979
Shonen Knife - Peel Session 1992
Shop Assistants - Peel Session 1985
Shop Assistants - Peel Session 1986
Shriekback - Peel Session 1985
Silverfish - Peel Session 1989
Silverfish - Peel Session 1991
Silverfish - Peel Session 1991
Simple Minds - Peel Session 1979
Simple Minds - Peel Session 1982
Siouxsie and the Banshees - Peel Session 1977
Siouxsie and the Banshees - Peel Session 1978
Siouxsie and the Banshees - Peel Session 1979
Siouxsie and the Banshees - Peel Session 1981
Siouxsie and the Banshees - Peel Session 1986
Skeletal Family - Peel Session 1983
Ski Patrol - Peel Session 1981
Skids - Peel Session 1978
Skids - Peel Session 1979
Skids - Peel Session 1979
Skinned Teen - Peel Session 1993
Sleeper - Peel Session 1994
Snafu - Peel Session 1975
Soledad Brothers - Peel Session 2003
Son House - Peel Session 1970
Sonic Youth - Peel Session 1986
Sonic Youth - Peel Session 1988
Sonic Youth - Peel Session 1989
Sophisticated Boom Boom - Peel Session 1981
Sophisticated Boom Boom - Peel Session 1982
Soundgarden - Peel Session 1989
Sounds of Life - Peel Session 1995
Spear of Destiny - Peel Session 1982
Spiritualized - Peel Session 1992
Spizzenergi - Peel Session 1979
SPK - Peel Session 1983
Splintered - Peel Session 1992
Splodgenessabounds - Peel Session 1980
Squeeze - Peel Session 1977
Squeeze - Peel Session 1978
Status Quo - Peel Session 1973
Steel Pulse - Peel Session 1977
Steel Pulse - Peel Session 1978
Steel Pulse - Peel Session 1980
Steel Pulse - Peel Session 1981
Stella Chiweshe & The Earthquake - Peel Session 1988
Stereolab - Peel Session 1991
Steve Gibbons Band - Peel Session 1977
Stiff Little Fingers - Peel Session 1978
Stiff Little Fingers - Peel Session 1979
Stiff Little Fingers - Peel Session 1980
Strawberry Switchblade - Peel Session 1985
Stretchheads - Peel Session 1991
String Driven Thing - Peel Session 1976
Subway Sect - Peel Session 1977
Subway Sect - Peel Session 1978
Suckle - Peel Session 1997
Sun Carriage - Peel Session 1991
Superchunk - Peel Session 1992
Superchunk - Peel Session 1993
Surgery - Peel Session 1991
Swell Maps - Peel Session 1978
Swell Maps - Peel Session 1979
Syd Barrett - Peel Session 1970
T. Rex - Peel Session 1970
Talulah Gosh - Peel Session 1987
Tanz Der Youth - Peel Session 1978
TÃr na nÃ“g - Peel Session 1973
Tears For Fears - Peel Session 1982
Teenage Fanclub - Peel Session 1990
Television Personalities - Peel Session 1980
Terence Trent D'Arby - Peel Session 1987
Terminal Cheesecake - Peel Session 1990
Terry Edwards & The Scapegoats - Peel Session 1999
Th' Faith Healers - Peel Session 1991
Th' Faith Healers - Peel Session 1994
That Dog - Peel Session 1993
That Petrol Emotion - Peel Session 1986
The Adicts - Peel Session 1979
The Adverts - Peel Session 1977
The Adverts - Peel Session 1979
The Age of Chance - Peel Session 1985
The Apollinaires - Peel Session 1982
The Associates - Peel Session 1981
The Associates - Peel Session 1982
The Beat - Peel Session 1979
The Beat - Peel Session 1980
The Beloved - Peel Session 1985
The Birthday Party - Peel Session 1980
The Birthday Party - Peel Session 1981
The Birthday Party - Peel Session 1981
The Birthday Party - Peel Session 1982
The Bodysnatchers - Peel Session 1980
The Boomtown Rats - Peel Session 1977
The Boomtown Rats - Peel Session 1978
The Boothill Foot Tappers - Peel Session 1985
The Boys - Peel Session 1977
The Boys - Peel Session 1978
The Breeders - Peel Session 1990
The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Peel Session 1998
The Brilliant Corners - Peel Session 1987
The Carpettes - Peel Session 1978
The Carpettes - Peel Session 1978
The Chameleons - Peel Session 1981
The Charlatans - Peel Session 1990
The Chefs - Peel Session 1981
The Cherry Boys - Peel Session 1982
The Chevalier Brothers - Peel Session 1983
The Chills - Peel Session 1985
The Chills - Peel Session 1987
The Chords - Peel Session 1979
The Chords - Peel Session 1980
The Cigarettes - Peel Session 1980
The Comsat Angels - Peel Session 1980
The Comsat Angels - Peel Session 1981
The Comsat Angels - Peel Session 1981
The Cords - Peel Session 1992
The Cortinas - Peel Session 1977
The Count Bishops - Peel Session 1977
The Crabs - Peel Session 1978
The Crabs - Peel Session 1982
The Cranberries - Peel Session 1992
The Cravats - Peel Session 1979
The Cravats - Peel Session 1981
The Cravats - Peel Session 1982
The Cure - Peel Session 1978
The Cure - Peel Session 1979
The Cure - Peel Session 1981
The Cure - Peel Session 1985
The Damned - Peel Session 1977
The Damned - Peel Session 1978
The Damned - Peel Session 1979
The Damned - Peel Session 1980
The Danse Society - Peel Session 1981
The Danse Society - Peel Session 1982
The Darling Buds - Peel Session 1987
The Desperate Bicycles - Peel Session 1978
The Detroit Cobras - Peel Session 2004
The Diagram Brothers - Peel Session 1980
The Diagram Brothers - Peel Session 1981
The Diagram Brothers - Peel Session 1982
The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy - Peel Session 1992
The Dodgems - Peel Session 1979
The Downliners Sect - Peel Session 1977
The Drones - Peel Session 1977
The Ecstasy of Saint Theresa - Peel Session 1993
The Edsel Auctioneer - Peel Session 1989
The Edsel Auctioneer - Peel Session 1993
The Etchingham Steam Band - Peel Session 1974
The Ex - Peel Session 1983
The Expelled - Peel Session 1982
The Experimental Pop Band - Peel Session 1997
The Fall - Peel Session 1978
The Fall - Peel Session 1980
The Fall - Peel Session 1981
The Fall - Peel Session 1986
The Fall - Peel Session 1987
The Fall - Peel Session 1991
The Fall - Peel Session 2003
The Fall - Peel Session 2004
The Family Cat - Peel Session 1990
The Family Cat - Peel Session 1992
The Fatima Mansions - Peel Session 1990
The Flaming Lips - Peel Session 1992
The Flaming Stars - Peel Session 2002
The Flatmates - Peel Session 1986
The Florists - Peel Session 1983
The Flowers - Peel Session 1979
The Flying Pickets - Peel Session 1983
The Flys - Peel Session 1979
The Folk Implosion - Peel Session 1997
The Frames - Peel Session 1981
The Frantic Elevators - Peel Session 1981
The Freeze - Peel Session 1980
The Freeze - Peel Session 1981
The Fugees - Peel Session 1996
The Future Sound of London - Peel Session 1992
The Futureheads - Peel Session 2003
The Fuzztones - Peel Session 1985
The Go-Betweens - Peel Session 1983
The Go-Betweens - Peel Session 1984
The God Machine - Peel Session 1992
The Gymslips - Peel Session 1982
The Hepburns - Peel Session 1989
The High Fidelity - Peel Session 1998
The Higsons - Peel Session 1982
The Hitchers - Peel Session 1997
The Hives - Peel Session 2001
The House of Love - Peel Session 1988
The House of Love - Peel Session 1989
The Housemartins - Peel Session 1986
The Housemartins - Peel Session 1987
The Immortal Lee County Killers - Peel Session 2003
The Incredible String Band - Peel Session 1973
The Jam - Peel Session 1977
The Jam - Peel Session 1977
The James Taylor Quartet - Peel Session 1987
The Janitors - Peel Session 1987
The Jasmine Minks - Peel Session 1986
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Peel Session 1984
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Peel Session 1985
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Peel Session 1985
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Peel Session 1988
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Peel Session 1989
The Jesus Lizard - Peel Session 1991
The Jesus Lizard - Peel Session 1992
The John Dummer Blues Band - Peel Session 1968
The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion - Peel Session 1993
The Killjoys - Peel Session 1977
The Killjoys - Peel Session 1978
The Kinks - Peel Session 1974
The Liggers - Peel Session 1980
The Lines - Peel Session 1980
The Lucys - Peel Session 1981
The Luddites - Peel Session 1983
The Lurkers - Peel Session 1978
The Lurkers - Peel Session 1978
The Lurkers - Peel Session 1979
The Make-Up - Peel Session 1997
The March Violets - Peel Session 1982
The March Violets - Peel Session 1983
The March Violets - Peel Session 1984
The Mekons - Peel Session 1978
The Mekons - Peel Session 1979
The Mekons - Peel Session 1985
The Members - Peel Session 1979
The Members - Peel Session 1979
The Members - Peel Session 1981
The Men They Couldn't Hang - Peel Session 1984
The Meteors - Peel Session 1981
The Meteors - Peel Session 1983
The Meteors - Peel Session 1984
The Meteors - Peel Session 1985
The Method Actors - Peel Session 1981
The Midnight Choir - Peel Session 1987
The Models - Peel Session 1977
The Moderates - Peel Session 1981
The Mo-dettes - Peel Session 1980
The Mo-dettes - Peel Session 1981
The Molesters - Peel Session 1978
The Monochrome Set - Peel Session 1979
The Monochrome Set - Peel Session 1980
The Moondogs - Peel Session 1981
The Motors - Peel Session 1977
The Mummies - Peel Session 1994
The Natural-Ites - Peel Session 1983
The Natural-Ites - Peel Session 1985
The Nectarine No. 9 - Peel Session 1994
The Newtown Neurotics - Peel Session 1983
The Nightingales - Peel Session 1980
The Nightingales - Peel Session 1982
The Only Ones - Peel Session 1977
The Only Ones - Peel Session 1978
The Only Ones - Peel Session 1978
The Only Ones - Peel Session 1980
The Orb - Peel Session 1997
The Orchids - Peel Session 1990
The Outcasts - Peel Session 1981
The Outcasts - Peel Session 1982
The Passage - Peel Session 1980
The Passions - Peel Session 1979
The Passions - Peel Session 1980
The Pastels - Peel Session 1984
The Petticoats - Peel Session 1980
The Piranhas - Peel Session 1979
The Police - Peel Session 1979
The Pooh Sticks - Peel Session 1988
The Pop Group - Peel Session 1978
The Pop Rivets - Peel Session 1980
The Popinjays - Peel Session 1988
The Prats - Peel Session 1979
The Prefects - Peel Session 1978
The Prefects - Peel Session 1979
The Primevals - Peel Session 1985
The Primitives - Peel Session 1986
The Primitives - Peel Session 1987
The Primitives - Peel Session 1988
The Psychedelic Furs - Peel Session 1979
The Psychedelic Furs - Peel Session 1980
The Psychedelic Furs - Peel Session 1981
The Quads - Peel Session 1979
The Raincoats - Peel Session 1979
The Raincoats - Peel Session 1980
The Ravishing Beauties - Peel Session 1982
The Resistance - Peel Session 1979
The Revillos - Peel Session 1981
The Rezillos - Peel Session 1977
The Rezillos - Peel Session 1978
The Rudies - Peel Session 1970
The Ruts - Peel Session 1979
The Ruts - Peel Session 1980
The Sabres of Paradise - Peel Session 1995
The Sea Nymphs - Peel Session 1998
The Selecter - Peel Session 1979
The Shamen - Peel Session 1986
The Shamen - Peel Session 1988
The Shamen - Peel Session 1989
The Shamen - Peel Session 1991
The Siddeleys - Peel Session 1988
The Sisters of Mercy - Peel Session 1982
The Sisters of Mercy - Peel Session 1984
The Skodas - Peel Session 1981
The Slits - Peel Session 1977
The Slits - Peel Session 1978
The Slits - Peel Session 1981
The Smiths - Peel Session 1983
The Snapdragons - Peel Session 1989
The Snivelling Shits - Peel Session 1978
The Sound - Peel Session 1981
The Special AKA - Peel Session 1983
The Specials - Peel Session 1979
The Specials - Peel Session 1979
The Specials - Peel Session 1980
The Stars of Heaven - Peel Session 1986
The Stranglers - Peel Session 1977
The Sugarcubes - Peel Session 1987
The Suncharms - Peel Session 1992
The Sundays - Peel Session 1989
The Tea Set - Peel Session 1980
The Teardrop Explodes - Peel Session 1979
The Telescopes - Peel Session 1989
The Three Johns - Peel Session 1984
The Three Johns - Peel Session 1985
The Transmitters - Peel Session 1979
The Triffids - Peel Session 1986
The Twinsets - Peel Session 1982
The Ukrainians - Peel Session 1991
The Undertones - Peel Session 1978
The Undertones - Peel Session 1979
The Undertones - Peel Session 1979
The Undertones - Peel Session 1980
The Undertones - Peel Session 1982
The Vapors - Peel Session 1979
The Vaults - Peel Session 2002
The Very Things - Peel Session 1983
The Vibes - Peel Session 1985
The Vibrators - Peel Session 1976
The Vibrators - Peel Session 1977
The Vibrators - Peel Session 1978
The Vipers - Peel Session 1979
The Wasps - Peel Session 1978
The Wasps - Peel Session 1979
The Wedding Present - Peel Session 1986
The Wedding Present - Peel Session 1987
The Wedding Present - Peel Session 1988
The Wedding Present - Peel Session 1988
The Werefrogs - Peel Session 1993
The Wolfhounds - Peel Session 1986
The Wolfhounds - Peel Session 1987
The Would Be's - Peel Session 1990
The X-Men - Peel Session 1984
The Yummy Fur - Peel Session 1995
The Yummy Fur - Peel Session 1998
The Zeros - Peel Session 1977
Theatre of Hate - Peel Session 1980
Theatre of Hate - Peel Session 1981
Theatre of Hate - Peel Session 1982
Thee Hypnotics - Peel Session 1989
Therapy? - Peel Session 1991
Therapy? - Peel Session 1992
Thin Lizzy - Peel Session 1973
Thin Lizzy - Peel Session 1974
Thin Lizzy - Peel Session 1976
This Heat - Peel Session 1977
This Heat - Peel Session 1977
This Poison! - Peel Session 1987
Tindersticks - Peel Session 1993
Tindersticks - Peel Session 1994
Tom Robinson Band - Peel Session 1977
Tom Robinson Band - Peel Session 1979
Tortoise - Peel Session 1996
Trixie's Big Red Motorbike - Peel Session 1982
Trumans Water - Peel Session 1994
Tubeway Army - Peel Session 1979
TV Smith's Explorers - Peel Session 1981
TV21 - Peel Session 1980
Twisted Nerve - Peel Session 1981
Tyla Gang - Peel Session 1977
U.K. Subs - Peel Session 1978
U.K. Subs - Peel Session 1978
U.K. Subs - Peel Session 1979
UB40 - Peel Session 1979
UB40 - Peel Session 1982
UK Decay - Peel Session 1980
UK Decay - Peel Session 1981
Ultravox! - Peel Session 1977
Unsane - Peel Session 1992
Unsane - Peel Session 1994
Urusei Yatsura - Peel Session 1996
Ut - Peel Session 1984
UT - Peel Session 1987
Van Der Graaf Generator - Peel Session 1976
Verve - Peel Session 1992
Vice Squad - Peel Session 1981
Vice Squad - Peel Session 1982
Virgin Dance - Peel Session 1983
Visitors - Peel Session 1980
Visitors - Peel Session 1982
Voodoo Queens - Peel Session 1993
Wah! - Peel Session 1981
Wah! - Peel Session 1983
Wah! Heat - Peel Session 1980
Wayne County & The Electric Chairs - Peel Session 1979
Ween - Peel Session 1993
We've Got A Fuzzbox And We're Gonna Use It - Peel Session 1986
Will Oldham - Peel Session 2002
Wire - Peel Session 1978
Wire - Peel Session 1978
World Of Twist - Peel Session 1991
Wreckless Eric - Peel Session 1977
Xdreamysts - Peel Session 1979
Xmal Deutschland - Peel Session 1982
Xmal Deutschland - Peel Session 1983
Xmal Deutschland - Peel Session 1985
X-ray Spex - Peel Session 1978
X-ray Spex - Peel Session 1978
XTC - Peel Session 1977
XTC - Peel Session 1979
Yachts - Peel Session 1979
Yeah Yeah Noh - Peel Session 1985
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Peel Session 2002
Yo La Tengo - Peel Session 1997
Young Marble Giants - Peel Session 1980
You've Got Foetus On Your Breath - Peel Session 1982
Zimbabwe Cha Cha Cha Kings - Peel Session 1992
Zion Train & Ruts DC - Peel Session 1996
Zones - Peel Session 1978