A entrega dos Grammys 2020 foi marcada pela notícia da inesperada morte do basquetebolista Kobe Bryant. O atleta foi lembrado ao longo de uma cerimónia que teve lugar no Staples Center, em Los Angeles (EUA), ao longo de quase quatro horas. Depois de um minuto de silêncio cumprido no início da gala, Alicia Keys - a apresentadora da noite - registou a sensação de pesar coletivo pelo desaparecimento trágico do que considerou “um herói”. “Estamos devastados. Nunca pensámos ter de começar o espetáculo assim”, admitiria.

Ao longo da cerimónia o atleta foi lembrado por várias vezes, mas o guião não fugiu à celebração: Gwen Stefani e Blake Shelton cantaram em duo 'Nobody But You', a apresentadora Alicia Keys fez uma rapsódia ao piano enviando recados para algumas das estrelas presentes, de Lizzo a Billie Eilish (ambas sairiam com prémios), os Jonas Brothers apresentaram um medley depois de uma introdução a cargo de Billy Porter, e Tyler, The Creator protagonizou um dos momentos mais intensos da noite, acabando a sua atuação acompanhado por uma série de 'sósias', depois de uma performance em que conjugou o aspeto coral dos Boyz II Men com o rap 'Lamariano' mais agressivo.

Pelo meio, Lizzo pôde receber, emocionada, o prémio de Melhor Atuação Pop por 'Truth Hurts'. Horas depois seria a vez de Billie Eilish ficar sem palavras, ao agradecer o Grammy de Melhor Canção por 'Bad Guy'. Finneas, o irmão da jovem estrela (e também agraciado nesta gala com o galardão de Melhor Produtor) sublinhou: "Fizemos esta música no nosso quarto. Esta é a mensagem para os miúdos que fazem o mesmo: um dia podem ganhar um destes". Já sem o irmão, receberia bem perto do final o prémio de Artista Revelação e, de novo com Finneas, o de Álbum do Ano. Numa sequência imparável de triunfos, a 'Bad Guy' seria também atribuído o prémio de Melhor Gravação. Foi Billie Eilish, que já tinha vencido na categoria de Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal, a grande vencedora da noite: cinco Grammys.

Outro herói da noite foi Prince, alvo de uma homenagem que envolveu Sheila E. FKA Twigs e Usher.

Pouco depois, apoiada por piano, Camilla Cabello foi dona de uma balada ('First Man'), mas na mesma toada foi Billie Eilish quem se destacou. Acompanhada ao piano pelo irmão Finneas, a jovem de 18 anos interpretou galhardamente uma solene 'When The Party's Over', recebendo em troca um estrondoso aplauso.

Antes, Ariana Grande de uma 'festa de pijama' no palco do Staples Center, passando por '7 Rings' e 'Thank U Next'.

O rock esteve nas mãos dos Aerosmith que, principiando a sua atuação com 'Living on the Edge', voltaram a 'encontrar' os Run DMC numa performance esfuziante de 'Walk This Way', repetindo o dueto rap/rock de 1986. Faltou, como amplamente noticiado, o baterista Joey Kramer, mas não a homenagem à camisola número 24 de Kobe Bryant. Na plateia, o aplauso de diferentes gerações, de Smokey Robinson à por estes dias muito presente Lizzo.

Vencedor do Melhor Álbum Rap, por "Igor", Tyler The Creator levou a mãe ao palco e desdobrou-se em agradecimentos, terminando com um 'obrigado' sentido a Pharrell Williams. Sem interrupções, Ellen DeGeneres apresentou Lil Nas X, nomeado para seis Grammys depois de "dizer ao mundo que era gay". A atuação do rapper 'cowboy', que interpretou o êxito 'Old Town Road', atravessou vários cenários, partilhando o artista de 20 anos o palco com, entre outros, o produtor Diplo, os sul-coreanos BTS e Billy Ray Cyrus, o cantor country que também é pai de Miley Cyrus.

Apresentada pela realizadora de cinema Greta Gerwig, a regressada Demi Lovato começou a sua atuação em lágrimas e com uma pequena hesitação que forçou um novo arranque. 'Anyone', nova canção cantada em plenos pulmões, estreou-se nos Grammys. Foi a primeira 'performance' de Lovato depois da overdose que sofreu em 2018.

Uma homenagem a Nipsey Hussle, falecido em 2019, ficou guardada para a reta final, pouco antes das 'grandes decisões'. John Legend, DJ Khaled e Meek Mill foram alguns dos nomes envolvidos.

Um dos momentos da noite pertenceu a Rosalía, que ofereceu a Los Angeles um espetáculo que misturou flamenco e pop em doses iguais. 'Juro Que' e 'Malamente' foram as canções interpretadas.

Ozzy e Sharon Osbourne apresentaram o prémio de Melhor Atuação Rap Cantada, galardão que coube a 'Higher', de DJ Khaled com Nipsey Hussle e John Legend. Hussle foi lembrado com saudade por Khaled e Legend.

Uma das últimas atuações da noite coube a H.E.R., um momento R&B clássico que terminou com a jovem artista de 22 anos a protagonizar um solo de guitarra. Gary Clark Jr. levaria rock clássico ao palco do Staples Center já bem perto do fim da cerimónia.

Alicia Keys e Dua Lipa juntaram-se para anunciar o prémio Revelação, atribuído a Billie Eilish, suscitando a segunda subida ao palco da artista de Los Angeles. Não muito depois, novo ceptro para as mãos Eilish: o de Álbum do Ano, vendo agora premiado "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". A jovem não teve sequer tempo de descer para voltar ao seu lugar quando Alicia Keys anunciou, por fim, o último prémio da noite: a Gravação do Ano seria 'Bad Guy', de Billie Eilish, que à quinta ronda vitoriosa (já tinha triunfado na categoria de Álbum Pop Vocal) nem sequer fez discurso. Fim de festa para uma noite com vencedora clara: uma jovem de 18 anos que em 2020 regressará a Portugal como cabeça de cartaz do festival NOS Alive.

Lista de nomeações e vencedores (em sublinhado):

