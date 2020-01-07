Coachella celebra 20 anos com documentário no YouTube. O trailer está aqui
20 anos de um dos maiores festivais do mundo. Fique com o primeiro ‘aperitivo’
O 20º aniversário do festival de Coachella irá ser celebrado com um novo documentário.
"Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert" irá ser disponibilizado no YouTube no dia 31 de março, e foi produzido pela própria plataforma de streaming, que também transmitirá, em direto, os concertos do festival.
O documentário abordará "a história, as performances e as estórias por contar", conforme se pode ler no trailer entretanto disponibilizado:
O festival de Coachella irá realizar-se em Indio, na Califórnia, nos dias 10, 11 e 12 e 17, 18 e 19 de abril.
Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean e Travis Scott serão os cabeças de cartaz, e nomes como Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Flume, Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Disclosure, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Fatboy Slim, Caribou, Hot Chip e Lil Nas X também passarão pelo festival, que conta com quase 200 nomes no alinhamento.
Todos os nomes em cartaz, por ordem alfabética:
(Sandy) Alex G
100 gecs
21 Savage
88rising's Double Happiness
Adam Port
Alec Benjamin
Ali Gatie
Altın Gün
Amber Mark
Amyl and the Sniffers
Anitta
ANNA
Anna Calvi
Ari Lennox
Aya Nakamura
BADBADNOTGOOD
Banda MS
beabadoobee
Beach Bunny
Beach Goons
Bedouin
Big Sean
Big Wild
BIGBANG
Bishop Briggs
black midi
Black Pumas
Black Coffee
BROCKHAMPTON
Calvin Harris
Caribou
Cariño
Carly Rae Jepsen
Cashmere Cat
Channel Tres
Charli XCX
Chelsea Cutler
Chicano Batman
Chris Liebing
City Girls
Code Orange
Conan Gray
Crumb
Cuco
DaBaby
Damian Lazarus
Daniel Caesar
Danny Elfman
Daphni
Dave
Denzel Curry
Detlef
Disclosure
Dixon
DJ Koze
DJ Lord
Doja Cat
Dom Dolla
Duck Sauce
Duke Dumont
Ed Maverick
ela minus
Ellen Allien
Emo Nite
Emotional Oranges
Epik High
Erick Morillo
Ezra Collective
Fatboy Slim
FKA twigs
Floating Points
Flume
Fontaines D.C.
Frank Ocean
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
Friendly Fires
GG Magree
girl in red
Giselle Woo & The Night Owls
GRiZ
Guy Laliberté
Hatsune Miku
Hayden James
Hot Chip
IDLES
Inner Wave
J.I.D
Jai Wolf
Jayda G
Jessie Reyez
Joji
Kim Petras
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Koffee
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Kyle Watson
Kynda Black
L'Impératrice
Lana Del Rey
Lane 8
Lauren Daigle
Ленинград (Leningrad)
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lil Uzi Vert
Lost Kings
Louis The Child
Luttrell
Madeon
Malaa
Mannequin Pussy
Mariah the Scientist
Marina
Masego
Matoma
Megan Thee Stallion
Melé
MIKA
Monolink
Mura Masa
NIKI
Nilüfer Yanya
Noname
Olivia O’Brien
Omar Apollo
ONYVAA
Orville Peck
Pabllo Vittar
Paco Osuna
Peggy Gou
Pink Sweat$
Princess Nokia
PUP
Rage Against the Machine
Raveena
Rex Orange County
Rich Brian
Roddy Ricch
Run The Jewels
Sahar Z
Sama’
Sampa The Great
Sara Landry
Sasha Sloan
Satori
SebastiAn
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Skegss
SLANDER
Sleaford Mods
slowthai
Snail Mail
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
Swae Lee
Tchami
Testpilot
The Chats
The Comet Is Coming
The HU
The Martinez Brothers
The Murder Capital
The Regrettes
Thom Yorke | Tomorrow's Modern Boxes
Tiga
TNGHT
TOKiMONSTA
Travis Scott
Viagra Boys
VNSSA
Weyes Blood
Whipped Cream
Yaeji
YBN Cordae
YUNGBLUD
