A revista Rolling Stone fez um balanço da década por findar, enumerando aqueles que considera serem os melhores álbuns e canções dos últimos dez anos.

Da lista fazem parte veteranos do rock como Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan ou até mesmo os Monkees, para além de artistas mais recentes, como Lorde ou Billie Eilish.

A lista dos melhores álbuns é encabeçada por "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy", álbum de Kanye West editado em 2010, seguido por "Lemonade", de Beyoncé e "To Pimp a Butterfly", de Kendrick Lamar.

Nas canções, 'Dancing On My Own', de Robyn, ocupou o primeiro lugar, seguindo-se 'Alright', de Kendrick e 'Rolling in the Deep', de Adele.

Confira aqui as duas listas:

Os melhores álbuns da década



100. The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

99. Lana Del Rey – Ultraviolence

98. John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness

97. Rich Gang – Tha Tour Part 1

96. Low Cut Connie – Call Me Sylvia

95. Future – Monster

94. Sheer Mag – Need to Feel Your Love

93. U2 – Songs of Innocence

92. Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

91. Tierra Whack – Whack World

90. Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Psychedelic Pill

89. Joanna Newsom – Have One on Me

88. Arctic Monkeys – AM

87. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

86. Angel Olsen – My Woman

85. Metallica – Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

84. Jamie xx – In Colour

83. Eric Church – Chief

82. Kamasi Washington – The Epic

81. Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

80. Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks – Mirror Traffic

79. Kesha – Rainbow

78. Soccer Mommy – Clean

77. The Highwomen – The Highwomen

76. Frank Ocean – Nostalgia, Ultra.

75. Father John Misty – I Love You, Honeybear

74. Pusha T – Daytona

73. Jenny Lewis – On the Line

72. Jack White – Blunderbuss

71. Grimes – Art Angels

70. Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

69. Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

68. Florence + The Machine – How Big How Blue How Beautiful

67. Bad Bunny – X 100PRE

66. Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d. city

65. St. Vincent – St. Vincent

64. Sharon Van Etten – Are We There

63. Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

62. Paul McCartney – Egypt Station

61. Waxahatchee – Cerulean Salt

60. Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint

59. Harry Styles – Harry Styles

58. Miranda Lambert – The Weight of These Wings

57. Alabama Shakes – Boys & Girls

56. Sky Ferreira – Night Time, My Time

55. Daft Punk – Random Access Memories

54. Japandroids – Celebration Rock

53. Fiona Apple – The Idler Wheel

52. Khalid – American Teen

51. Arcade Fire – The Suburbs

50. Carly Rae Jepsen – E•MO•TION

49. Kanye West & Jay-Z – Watch the Throne

48. Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

47. Bon Iver – 22, A Million

46. Bruce Springsteen – Wrecking Ball

45. Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton: An American Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

44. HAIM – Days Are Gone

43. Bob Dylan – Tempest

42. Miranda Lambert – Platinum

41. Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

40. SZA – Ctrl

39. ROSALÍA – EL MAL QUERER

38. Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book

37. Frank Ocean – Channel Orange

36. Randy Newman – Dark Matter

35. D’Angelo – Black Messiah

34. Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

33. Mitski – Be the Cowboy

32. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

31. Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

30. Ariana Grande – thank u, next

29. Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial

28. Jason Isbell – Southeastern

27. Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

26. Beyoncé – Beyoncé

25. Rihanna – ANTI

24. Vampire Weekend – Modern Vampires of the City

23. Robyn – Body Talk

22. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

21. Courtney Barnett – Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit

20. Solange – A Seat at the Table

19. Taylor Swift – 1989

18. Paul Simon – So Beautiful or So What

17. Chance The Rapper – Acid Rap

16. Parquet Courts – Light Up Gold

15. J Balvin – Vibras

14. The Black Keys – Brothers

13. Kanye West – Yeezus

12. Frank Ocean – Blonde

11. Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

10. LCD Soundsystem – This Is Happening

9. Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel

8. Adele – 21

7. Lorde – Melodrama

6. Drake – Take Care

5. David Bowie – Blackstar

4. Taylor Swift – Red

3. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly

2. Beyoncé – Lemonade

1. Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

As melhores canções da década



100. Coldplay, “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall”

99. Bryson Tiller, “Exchange”

98. The 1975, “Love It If We Made It”

97. Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

96. First Aid Kit, “Emmylou”

95. Britney Spears, “How I Roll”

94. Future Islands, “Seasons (Waiting on You)”

93. A$AP Rocky, “Palace”

92. Rae Sremmurd feat. Juicy J, “Powerglide”

91. Tove Styrke, “Say My Name”

90. Alessia Cara, “Here”

89. M.I.A., “Bad Girls”

88. Disclosure feat. Sam Smith, “Latch”

87. Sleigh Bells, “Rill Rill”

86. Fifth Harmony, “Work From Home”

85. FKA Twigs, “2 Weeks”

84. Bomba Estereo “Soy Yo”

83. Sky Ferreira, “Everything Is Embarrassing”

82. Lorde, “Green Light”

81. Nick Jonas, “Jealous”

80. Angel Olsen, “Shut Up Kiss Me”

79. Frank Ocean, “Nights”

78. Snail Mail “Pristine”

77. Tame Impala, “Let It Happen”

76. The Monkees, “Me & Magdalena”

75. Kanye West, “Blood on the Leaves”

74. Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour Lif3”

73. Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”

72. Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, “Te Bote”

71. Charli XCX, “Boys”

70. Kanye West, “Ultralight Beam”

69. Car Seat Headrest, “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales”

68. Joanna Newsom, “Good Intentions Paving Company”

67. Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX, “I Love it”

66. Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”

65. Kanye West, “Bound 2”

64. Adele, “Someone Like You”

63. Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly, “Cruise (Remix)”

62. Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop”

61. Camila Cabello, “Never Be the Same”

60. Rihanna, “Diamonds”

59. Lady Gaga, ‘Edge of Glory”

58. Taylor Swift, “New Romantics”

57. One Direction, “Story of My Life”

56. David Bowie, “I Can’t Give Everything Away”

55. Haim, “The Wire”

54. Drake, “Nice for What”

53. Courtney Barnett, “Avant Gardener”

52. The Black Keys, “Everlasting Light”

51. Tove Lo, “Habits (Stay High)”

50. DJ Snake feat. Lil Jon, “Turn Down for What”

49. U2, “Every Breaking Wave”

48. Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”

47. Azealia Banks, “212”

46. Jay-Z and Kanye West, “N****s in Paris”

45. Lana Del Rey, “Mariners Apartment Complex”

44. Nicki Minaj, “Beez in the Trap”

43. Carly Rae Jepsen, “Call Me Maybe”

42. The Weeknd, “High for This”

41. Frank Ocean, “Novacaine”

40. Katy Perry, “Teenage Dream”

39. Selena Gomez, “Bad Liar”

38. Craig Finn, “God in Chicago”

37. Maren Morris, “My Church”

36. Travis Scott feat. Drake, “Sicko Mode”

35. Lucy Dacus, “Night Shift”

34. Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

33. Drake, “Hold On, We’re Going Home”

32. Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

31. Harry Styles, “Sign of the Times”

30. Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris, “We Found Love”

29. Justin Bieber, “Sorry”

28. Alvvays, “Archie, Marry Me”

27. Sia, “Chandelier”

26. Future, “Mask Off”

25. Miguel, “Adorn”

24. Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

23. Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

22. Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z, “Drunk in Love”

21. Eric Church, “Springsteen”

20. Grimes, “Oblivion”

19. Alabama Shakes, “Hold On”

18. Migos, “Bad and Boujee”

17. Daft Punk, “Get Lucky”

16. Parquet Courts, “Stoned and Starving”

15. J. Balvin and Willy William, “Mi Gente”

14. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

13. Mitski, “Your Best American Girl”

12. Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

11. Lorde, “Royals”

10. Drake, “Hotline Bling”

9. Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “I Like It”

8. Kacey Musgraves, “Follow Your Arrow”

7. Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

6. Kanye West, “Runaway”

5. Taylor Swift, “All Too Well”

4. Beyoncé, “Formation”

3. Adele, “Rolling in the Deep”

2. Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”

1. Robyn, “Dancing on My Own”