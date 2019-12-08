Os 100 melhores álbuns e canções desta década para a ‘Rolling Stone’
08.12.2019 às 10h15
Um gigante balanço dos últimos dez anos
A revista Rolling Stone fez um balanço da década por findar, enumerando aqueles que considera serem os melhores álbuns e canções dos últimos dez anos.
Da lista fazem parte veteranos do rock como Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan ou até mesmo os Monkees, para além de artistas mais recentes, como Lorde ou Billie Eilish.
A lista dos melhores álbuns é encabeçada por "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy", álbum de Kanye West editado em 2010, seguido por "Lemonade", de Beyoncé e "To Pimp a Butterfly", de Kendrick Lamar.
Nas canções, 'Dancing On My Own', de Robyn, ocupou o primeiro lugar, seguindo-se 'Alright', de Kendrick e 'Rolling in the Deep', de Adele.
Confira aqui as duas listas:
Os melhores álbuns da década
100. The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding
99. Lana Del Rey – Ultraviolence
98. John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness
97. Rich Gang – Tha Tour Part 1
96. Low Cut Connie – Call Me Sylvia
95. Future – Monster
94. Sheer Mag – Need to Feel Your Love
93. U2 – Songs of Innocence
92. Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
91. Tierra Whack – Whack World
90. Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Psychedelic Pill
89. Joanna Newsom – Have One on Me
88. Arctic Monkeys – AM
87. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
86. Angel Olsen – My Woman
85. Metallica – Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
84. Jamie xx – In Colour
83. Eric Church – Chief
82. Kamasi Washington – The Epic
81. Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
80. Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks – Mirror Traffic
79. Kesha – Rainbow
78. Soccer Mommy – Clean
77. The Highwomen – The Highwomen
76. Frank Ocean – Nostalgia, Ultra.
75. Father John Misty – I Love You, Honeybear
74. Pusha T – Daytona
73. Jenny Lewis – On the Line
72. Jack White – Blunderbuss
71. Grimes – Art Angels
70. Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late
69. Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
68. Florence + The Machine – How Big How Blue How Beautiful
67. Bad Bunny – X 100PRE
66. Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d. city
65. St. Vincent – St. Vincent
64. Sharon Van Etten – Are We There
63. Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
62. Paul McCartney – Egypt Station
61. Waxahatchee – Cerulean Salt
60. Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint
59. Harry Styles – Harry Styles
58. Miranda Lambert – The Weight of These Wings
57. Alabama Shakes – Boys & Girls
56. Sky Ferreira – Night Time, My Time
55. Daft Punk – Random Access Memories
54. Japandroids – Celebration Rock
53. Fiona Apple – The Idler Wheel
52. Khalid – American Teen
51. Arcade Fire – The Suburbs
50. Carly Rae Jepsen – E•MO•TION
49. Kanye West & Jay-Z – Watch the Throne
48. Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
47. Bon Iver – 22, A Million
46. Bruce Springsteen – Wrecking Ball
45. Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton: An American Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
44. HAIM – Days Are Gone
43. Bob Dylan – Tempest
42. Miranda Lambert – Platinum
41. Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
40. SZA – Ctrl
39. ROSALÍA – EL MAL QUERER
38. Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book
37. Frank Ocean – Channel Orange
36. Randy Newman – Dark Matter
35. D’Angelo – Black Messiah
34. Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
33. Mitski – Be the Cowboy
32. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
31. Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
30. Ariana Grande – thank u, next
29. Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial
28. Jason Isbell – Southeastern
27. Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
26. Beyoncé – Beyoncé
25. Rihanna – ANTI
24. Vampire Weekend – Modern Vampires of the City
23. Robyn – Body Talk
22. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
21. Courtney Barnett – Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit
20. Solange – A Seat at the Table
19. Taylor Swift – 1989
18. Paul Simon – So Beautiful or So What
17. Chance The Rapper – Acid Rap
16. Parquet Courts – Light Up Gold
15. J Balvin – Vibras
14. The Black Keys – Brothers
13. Kanye West – Yeezus
12. Frank Ocean – Blonde
11. Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
10. LCD Soundsystem – This Is Happening
9. Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel
8. Adele – 21
7. Lorde – Melodrama
6. Drake – Take Care
5. David Bowie – Blackstar
4. Taylor Swift – Red
3. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly
2. Beyoncé – Lemonade
1. Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
As melhores canções da década
100. Coldplay, “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall”
99. Bryson Tiller, “Exchange”
98. The 1975, “Love It If We Made It”
97. Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”
96. First Aid Kit, “Emmylou”
95. Britney Spears, “How I Roll”
94. Future Islands, “Seasons (Waiting on You)”
93. A$AP Rocky, “Palace”
92. Rae Sremmurd feat. Juicy J, “Powerglide”
91. Tove Styrke, “Say My Name”
90. Alessia Cara, “Here”
89. M.I.A., “Bad Girls”
88. Disclosure feat. Sam Smith, “Latch”
87. Sleigh Bells, “Rill Rill”
86. Fifth Harmony, “Work From Home”
85. FKA Twigs, “2 Weeks”
84. Bomba Estereo “Soy Yo”
83. Sky Ferreira, “Everything Is Embarrassing”
82. Lorde, “Green Light”
81. Nick Jonas, “Jealous”
80. Angel Olsen, “Shut Up Kiss Me”
79. Frank Ocean, “Nights”
78. Snail Mail “Pristine”
77. Tame Impala, “Let It Happen”
76. The Monkees, “Me & Magdalena”
75. Kanye West, “Blood on the Leaves”
74. Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour Lif3”
73. Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”
72. Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, “Te Bote”
71. Charli XCX, “Boys”
70. Kanye West, “Ultralight Beam”
69. Car Seat Headrest, “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales”
68. Joanna Newsom, “Good Intentions Paving Company”
67. Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX, “I Love it”
66. Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”
65. Kanye West, “Bound 2”
64. Adele, “Someone Like You”
63. Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly, “Cruise (Remix)”
62. Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop”
61. Camila Cabello, “Never Be the Same”
60. Rihanna, “Diamonds”
59. Lady Gaga, ‘Edge of Glory”
58. Taylor Swift, “New Romantics”
57. One Direction, “Story of My Life”
56. David Bowie, “I Can’t Give Everything Away”
55. Haim, “The Wire”
54. Drake, “Nice for What”
53. Courtney Barnett, “Avant Gardener”
52. The Black Keys, “Everlasting Light”
51. Tove Lo, “Habits (Stay High)”
50. DJ Snake feat. Lil Jon, “Turn Down for What”
49. U2, “Every Breaking Wave”
48. Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”
47. Azealia Banks, “212”
46. Jay-Z and Kanye West, “N****s in Paris”
45. Lana Del Rey, “Mariners Apartment Complex”
44. Nicki Minaj, “Beez in the Trap”
43. Carly Rae Jepsen, “Call Me Maybe”
42. The Weeknd, “High for This”
41. Frank Ocean, “Novacaine”
40. Katy Perry, “Teenage Dream”
39. Selena Gomez, “Bad Liar”
38. Craig Finn, “God in Chicago”
37. Maren Morris, “My Church”
36. Travis Scott feat. Drake, “Sicko Mode”
35. Lucy Dacus, “Night Shift”
34. Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
33. Drake, “Hold On, We’re Going Home”
32. Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
31. Harry Styles, “Sign of the Times”
30. Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris, “We Found Love”
29. Justin Bieber, “Sorry”
28. Alvvays, “Archie, Marry Me”
27. Sia, “Chandelier”
26. Future, “Mask Off”
25. Miguel, “Adorn”
24. Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
23. Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
22. Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z, “Drunk in Love”
21. Eric Church, “Springsteen”
20. Grimes, “Oblivion”
19. Alabama Shakes, “Hold On”
18. Migos, “Bad and Boujee”
17. Daft Punk, “Get Lucky”
16. Parquet Courts, “Stoned and Starving”
15. J. Balvin and Willy William, “Mi Gente”
14. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
13. Mitski, “Your Best American Girl”
12. Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
11. Lorde, “Royals”
10. Drake, “Hotline Bling”
9. Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “I Like It”
8. Kacey Musgraves, “Follow Your Arrow”
7. Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
6. Kanye West, “Runaway”
5. Taylor Swift, “All Too Well”
4. Beyoncé, “Formation”
3. Adele, “Rolling in the Deep”
2. Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”
1. Robyn, “Dancing on My Own”
