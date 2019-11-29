Depois da Rough Trade, que escolheu os Fontaines D.C., e da Mojo, que 'elegeu' Nick Cave, chegou a lista dos melhores do ano para a revista Uncut.

“Titanic Rising”, da norte-americana Weyes Blood, é o melhor álbum de 2019 para a publicação britânica, seguido por “Ghosteen”, de Nick Cave, e “Purple Mountains”, o último disco de David Berman, que este ano se suicidou.

No top 10 estão também os The Comet Is Coming, que em 2020 tocam no Vodafone Paredes de Coura, Bruce Springsteen ou o primeiro de dois discos que os Big Thief lançaram este ano, “U.F.O.F.”.

Veja aqui o top completo da Uncut:



75. Sessa – Grandeza

74. Better Oblivion Community Center – Better Oblivion Community Center

73. Ex Hex – It’s Real

72. Sandro Perri – Soft Landing

71. The Who – Who

70. Van Morrisson – Three Chords And The Truth

69. Sampa The Great – Return

68. Rustin Man – Drift Code

67. Deerhunter – Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?

66. Snapped Ankles – Stunning Luxury

65. The Delines – Imperial

64. Pye Corner Audio – Hollow Earth

63. Altin Gün – Gece

62. Gruff Rhys – Pang

61. The Black Keys – Let’s Rock



60. Solange – When I Get Home

59. Sunn 0))) – Life Metal

58. Ezra Furman – Twelve Nudes

57. Jake Xerxes Fussell – Out Of Sight

56. Sacred Paws – Run Around The Sun

55. The Waterboys – Where The Action Is

54. Little Simz – Grey Area

53. Black Peaches – Fire In My Hole

52. Drugdealer – Raw Honey

51. Steve Gunn – The Unseen In Between



50. Shana Cleveland – Night Of The Worm Moon

49. Stephen Malkmus – Groove Denied

48. Lizzo : Cuz I Love You

47. Nérija – Blume

46. Lambchop – This Is What I Wanted To Tell You

45. Sleaford Mods – Eton Alive

44. Robert Foster – Inferno

43. W.H. Lung – Incidental Music

42. Fat White Family – Serf’s Up!

41. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?



40. Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride

39. Bonnie Prince Billy – I Made A Place

38. 75 Dollar Bill – I Was Real

37. The Murder Capital – When I Have Fears

36. Dave – Psychodrama

35. Sturgill Simpson – Sound &Amp; Fury

34. Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel

33. The Raconteurs – Help Us Stranger

32. Kim Gordon – No Home Record

31. Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka



30. Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs

29. Trash Kit – Horizon

28. Jenny Hval – The Practice Of Love

27. The National – I Am Easy To Find

26. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors

25. Neil Young With Crazy Horse – Colorado

24. The Specials – Encore

23. Aldous Harding – Designer

22. Leonard Cohen – Thanks For The Dance

21. Rhiannon Giddens – There Is No Other



20. Brittany Howard – Jaime

19. Peter Perrett – Humanworld

18. Jenny Lewis – On The Line

17. Modern Nature – How To Live

16. Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow

15. Bon Iver – I,I

14. Richard Dawson – 2020

13. Oh Sees – Face Stabbler

12. Julia Jacklin – Crushing

11. Cate Le Bon – Reward



10. Wilco – Ode To Joy

09. Big Thief – Ufof

08. Bill Callahan – Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest

07. Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars

06. Joan Shelley – Like The Rivers Loves The Sea

05. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell

04. The Comet Is Coming – Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mistery

03. Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains

02. Nick Cave &Amp; The Bad Seeds : Ghosteen

01. Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising

