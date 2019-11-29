Mais uma lista de melhores discos de 2019. Esta é liderada por uma mulher
Continuam a chegar as listas de melhores álbuns de 2019. Desta vez foi a Uncut a fazer as suas escolhas
Depois da Rough Trade, que escolheu os Fontaines D.C., e da Mojo, que 'elegeu' Nick Cave, chegou a lista dos melhores do ano para a revista Uncut.
“Titanic Rising”, da norte-americana Weyes Blood, é o melhor álbum de 2019 para a publicação britânica, seguido por “Ghosteen”, de Nick Cave, e “Purple Mountains”, o último disco de David Berman, que este ano se suicidou.
No top 10 estão também os The Comet Is Coming, que em 2020 tocam no Vodafone Paredes de Coura, Bruce Springsteen ou o primeiro de dois discos que os Big Thief lançaram este ano, “U.F.O.F.”.
Veja aqui o top completo da Uncut:
75. Sessa – Grandeza
74. Better Oblivion Community Center – Better Oblivion Community Center
73. Ex Hex – It’s Real
72. Sandro Perri – Soft Landing
71. The Who – Who
70. Van Morrisson – Three Chords And The Truth
69. Sampa The Great – Return
68. Rustin Man – Drift Code
67. Deerhunter – Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?
66. Snapped Ankles – Stunning Luxury
65. The Delines – Imperial
64. Pye Corner Audio – Hollow Earth
63. Altin Gün – Gece
62. Gruff Rhys – Pang
61. The Black Keys – Let’s Rock
60. Solange – When I Get Home
59. Sunn 0))) – Life Metal
58. Ezra Furman – Twelve Nudes
57. Jake Xerxes Fussell – Out Of Sight
56. Sacred Paws – Run Around The Sun
55. The Waterboys – Where The Action Is
54. Little Simz – Grey Area
53. Black Peaches – Fire In My Hole
52. Drugdealer – Raw Honey
51. Steve Gunn – The Unseen In Between
50. Shana Cleveland – Night Of The Worm Moon
49. Stephen Malkmus – Groove Denied
48. Lizzo : Cuz I Love You
47. Nérija – Blume
46. Lambchop – This Is What I Wanted To Tell You
45. Sleaford Mods – Eton Alive
44. Robert Foster – Inferno
43. W.H. Lung – Incidental Music
42. Fat White Family – Serf’s Up!
41. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?
40. Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
39. Bonnie Prince Billy – I Made A Place
38. 75 Dollar Bill – I Was Real
37. The Murder Capital – When I Have Fears
36. Dave – Psychodrama
35. Sturgill Simpson – Sound &Amp; Fury
34. Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel
33. The Raconteurs – Help Us Stranger
32. Kim Gordon – No Home Record
31. Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
30. Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs
29. Trash Kit – Horizon
28. Jenny Hval – The Practice Of Love
27. The National – I Am Easy To Find
26. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors
25. Neil Young With Crazy Horse – Colorado
24. The Specials – Encore
23. Aldous Harding – Designer
22. Leonard Cohen – Thanks For The Dance
21. Rhiannon Giddens – There Is No Other
20. Brittany Howard – Jaime
19. Peter Perrett – Humanworld
18. Jenny Lewis – On The Line
17. Modern Nature – How To Live
16. Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow
15. Bon Iver – I,I
14. Richard Dawson – 2020
13. Oh Sees – Face Stabbler
12. Julia Jacklin – Crushing
11. Cate Le Bon – Reward
10. Wilco – Ode To Joy
09. Big Thief – Ufof
08. Bill Callahan – Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest
07. Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars
06. Joan Shelley – Like The Rivers Loves The Sea
05. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
04. The Comet Is Coming – Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mistery
03. Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains
02. Nick Cave &Amp; The Bad Seeds : Ghosteen
01. Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising
