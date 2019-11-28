A revista Mojo partilhou a sua lista daqueles que considera terem sido os melhores álbuns de 2019.

Dessa lista fazem parte artistas como os Black Midi, Lana Del Rey ou The Comet Is Coming, bem como nomes históricos como Bruce Springsteen ou Leonard Cohen.

O número um da lista é ocupado por "Ghosteen", o novo álbum de Nick Cave com os "seus" Bad Seeds, e o qual virá apresentar à Altice Arena em 2020. Veja a lista completa da Mojo:

75. Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs

74. Will Burns & Hannah Peel – Chalk Hill Blue

73. The Specials – Encore

72. Gruff Rhys – Pang!

71. Hiss Golden Messenger – Terms of Surrender

70. Sarathy Korwar – More Arriving

69. SEED Ensemble – Driftglass

68. Jamila Woods – LEGACY! LEGACY!

67. Madonna – Madame X

66. Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

65. Sleaford Mods – Eton Alive

64. Rhiannon Giddens – There Is No Other (with Francesco Turrisi)

63. Mega Bog – Dolphine

62. Oh Sees – Face Stabber

61. Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Colorado

60. Tool – Fear Inoculum

59. The Who – WHO

58. Lankum – The Livelong Day

57. Santana – Africa Speaks

56. Danny Brown – uknowhatimsayin¿

55. Cass McCombs – Tip of the Sphere

54. Steve Gunn – The Unseen In Between

53. Sunn O))) – Life Metal

52. Wilco – Ode to Joy

51. Richard Dawson – 2020

50. Lambchop – This (is what I wanted to tell you)

49. Rustin Man – Drift Code

48. Jenny Hval – The Practice of Love

47. Bon Iver – i,i

46. Deerhunter – Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?

45. Royal Trux – White Stuff

44. Chris Forsyth – All Time Present

43. Modern Nature – How To Live

42. Durand Jones & The Indications – American Love Call

41. slowthai – Nothing Great About Britain

40. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors

39. Mavis Staples – We Get By

38. Flying Lotus – Flamagra

37. Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance

36. Sleater-Kinney – The Center Won’t Hold

35. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Infest the Rats’ Nest

34. Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury

33. Jake Xerxes Fussell – Out of Sight

32. Robert Forster – Inferno

31. Hot Chip – A Bath Full of Ecstasy

30. Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells

29. Edwyn Collins – Badbea

28. Underworld – DRIFT Series 1 – Sampler Edition

27. Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

26. The Raconteurs – Help Us Stranger

25. Thom Yorke – ANIMA

24. Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow

23. Dave – Psychodrama

22. Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

21. Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

20. 75 Dollar Bill – I Was Real

19. Cate Le Bon – Reward

18. P. P. Arnold – The New Adventures of… P.P. Arnold

17. Solange – When I Get Home

16. Amyl & The Sniffers – Amyl and The Sniffers

15. Tinariwen – Amadjar

14. Fat White Family – Serfs Up!

13. Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising

12. Jenny Lewis – On the Line

11. Brittany Howard – Jaime

10. Lee “Scratch” Perry – Rainford

9. Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains

8. black midi – schlagenheim

7. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

6. Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel

5. Aldous Harding – Designer

4. The Comet Is Coming – Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery

3. Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars

2. Bill Callahan – Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

1. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen