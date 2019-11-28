Os 75 melhores álbuns de 2019 para a revista 'Mojo'
Duas grandes figuras do rock no pódio do balanço do ano da revista inglesa
A revista Mojo partilhou a sua lista daqueles que considera terem sido os melhores álbuns de 2019.
Dessa lista fazem parte artistas como os Black Midi, Lana Del Rey ou The Comet Is Coming, bem como nomes históricos como Bruce Springsteen ou Leonard Cohen.
O número um da lista é ocupado por "Ghosteen", o novo álbum de Nick Cave com os "seus" Bad Seeds, e o qual virá apresentar à Altice Arena em 2020. Veja a lista completa da Mojo:
75. Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs
74. Will Burns & Hannah Peel – Chalk Hill Blue
73. The Specials – Encore
72. Gruff Rhys – Pang!
71. Hiss Golden Messenger – Terms of Surrender
70. Sarathy Korwar – More Arriving
69. SEED Ensemble – Driftglass
68. Jamila Woods – LEGACY! LEGACY!
67. Madonna – Madame X
66. Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
65. Sleaford Mods – Eton Alive
64. Rhiannon Giddens – There Is No Other (with Francesco Turrisi)
63. Mega Bog – Dolphine
62. Oh Sees – Face Stabber
61. Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Colorado
60. Tool – Fear Inoculum
59. The Who – WHO
58. Lankum – The Livelong Day
57. Santana – Africa Speaks
56. Danny Brown – uknowhatimsayin¿
55. Cass McCombs – Tip of the Sphere
54. Steve Gunn – The Unseen In Between
53. Sunn O))) – Life Metal
52. Wilco – Ode to Joy
51. Richard Dawson – 2020
50. Lambchop – This (is what I wanted to tell you)
49. Rustin Man – Drift Code
48. Jenny Hval – The Practice of Love
47. Bon Iver – i,i
46. Deerhunter – Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?
45. Royal Trux – White Stuff
44. Chris Forsyth – All Time Present
43. Modern Nature – How To Live
42. Durand Jones & The Indications – American Love Call
41. slowthai – Nothing Great About Britain
40. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors
39. Mavis Staples – We Get By
38. Flying Lotus – Flamagra
37. Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance
36. Sleater-Kinney – The Center Won’t Hold
35. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Infest the Rats’ Nest
34. Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury
33. Jake Xerxes Fussell – Out of Sight
32. Robert Forster – Inferno
31. Hot Chip – A Bath Full of Ecstasy
30. Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells
29. Edwyn Collins – Badbea
28. Underworld – DRIFT Series 1 – Sampler Edition
27. Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
26. The Raconteurs – Help Us Stranger
25. Thom Yorke – ANIMA
24. Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow
23. Dave – Psychodrama
22. Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
21. Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
20. 75 Dollar Bill – I Was Real
19. Cate Le Bon – Reward
18. P. P. Arnold – The New Adventures of… P.P. Arnold
17. Solange – When I Get Home
16. Amyl & The Sniffers – Amyl and The Sniffers
15. Tinariwen – Amadjar
14. Fat White Family – Serfs Up!
13. Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising
12. Jenny Lewis – On the Line
11. Brittany Howard – Jaime
10. Lee “Scratch” Perry – Rainford
9. Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains
8. black midi – schlagenheim
7. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
6. Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel
5. Aldous Harding – Designer
4. The Comet Is Coming – Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery
3. Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars
2. Bill Callahan – Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
1. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen