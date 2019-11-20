Foram hoje revelados os nomeados para a próxima edição dos Grammys.



A artista com mais nomeações é a cantora Lizzo, com 8 menções. Esta é a primeira vez desde 2004 que um novo artista lidera a lista de nomeações; nessa altura, o então novato Kanye West teve 10 nomeações.

Depois de Lizzo, os mais nomeados são Billie Eilish e o rapper Lil Nas X, com seis nomeações cada, e Ariana Grande, H.E.R. e Finneas O'Connell, irmão de Billie Eilish, com cinco.



Veja aqui os nomeados nas principais categorias dos Grammys:



Gravação do Ano

"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" — H.E.R.

"Talk" — Khalid

"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Álbum do Ano

"I, I" — Bon Iver

"Norman F***ing Rockwell!" — Lana Del Rey

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande

"I Used to Know Her" — H.E.R.

"7" — Lil Nas X

"Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" — Lizzo

"Father of the Bride" — Vampire Weekend



Canção do Ano

“Always Remember Us This Way” (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” (H.E.R.)

“Lover” (Taylor Swift)

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” (Lizzo)



Melhor Artista Novo

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola



Melhor Performance Pop

"Spirit" — Beyoncé

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift



Melhor Álbum de Dança/Eletrónico

"LP5" — Apparat

"No Geography" — The Chemical Brothers

"Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)" — Flume

"Solace" — Rüfüs Du Sol

"Weather" — Tycho



Melhor Disco de Dança

"Linked" — Bonobo

"Got to Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers

"Piece of Your Heart" — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

"Underwater" — RÜFÜS DU SOL

"Midnight Hour" — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign



Melhor Álbum Pop

"The Lion King: The Gift" — Beyoncé

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande

"No. 6 Collaborations Project" — Ed Sheeran

"Lover" — Taylor Swift



Melhor Álbum Rock

"Amo" — Bring Me The Horizon

"Social Cues" — Cage The Elephant

"In The End" — The Cranberries

"Trauma" — I Prevail

"Feral Roots" — Rival Sons



Melhor Performance Rock

“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“Woman” — Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” — Rival Sons



Melhor Performance Metal

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” — Death Angel

“Bow Down” — I Prevail

“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage

“7empest” — Tool



Melhor Canção Rock

“Fear Inoculum” — Tool

“Give Yourself A Try” — The 1975

“Harmony Hall” — Vampire Weekend

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.



Melhor Álbum Alternativo

"U.F.O.F." — Big Thief

"Assume Form" — James Blake

"i,i" — Bon Iver

"Father of the Bride" — Vampire Weekend

"Anima" — Thom Yorke



Melhor Álbum Rap

"Revenge of the Dreamers III" — Dreamville

"Championships" — Meek Mill

"I Am > I Was" — 21 Savage

"Igor" — Tyler, The Creator

"The Lost Boy" — YBN Cordae



Melhor Música para Filme

"Homecoming" — Beyoncé

"Remember My Name" — David Crosby

"Birth of the Cool" — Miles Davis

"Shangri-La" — Various Artists

"Anima" — Thom Yorke