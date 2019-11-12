A mais de um mês do final do ano, a Rough Trade revelou a sua lista de melhores álbuns de 2019.

A liderar as escolhas da loja britânica está “Dogrel”, dos irlandeses Fontaines D.C., seguido por “Titanic Rising”, da norte-americana Natalie Mering, aka Weyes Blood, “All Mirrors”, de Angel Olsen, e “Grey Area”, de Little Simz.

Black Midi, Sleaford Mods, Cate Le Bon, Iggy Pop e Big Thief (com o segundo de dois álbuns lançados este ano, “Two Hands”), integram também a lista da Rough Trade, que pode ver aqui de forma mais detalhada.

Fontaines D.C., Dogrel

Weyes Blood, Titanic Rising

Angel Olsen, All Mirrors

Little Simz, Grey Area

black midi, Schlagenheim

Sleaford Mods, Eton Alive

Cate Le Bon, Reward

Vanishing Twin, The Age of Immunology

Ex:Re, Ex:Re

The Comet is Coming, Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystey

Beck, Hyperspace

Jay Som, Anak Ko

Iggy Pop, Free

Kit Sebastian, Mantra Moderne

The Delines. The Imperial

Crumb, Jinx

Durand Jones and the Indications, American Love Call

Purple Mountains, Purple Mountains

Swans, leaving meaning

Marika Hackman, Any Human Friends

Bat for Lashes, Lost Girls

DIIV, Destroyer

Nerija, Blume

Orville Peck, Pony

Big Thief, Two Hands

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ghosteen

Foals, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 2)

Amyl and the Sniffers, Amyl and the Sniffers

Cigarettes After Sex, Cry

Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow

The Murder Capital, When I Have Fears

Kokoko!, Fongola

Fat White Family, Serfs Up!

Metronomy, Metronomy Forever

Sandy (Alex G), House of Sugar

FKA Twigs, Magdalene

Karen O and Danger Mouse, Lux Prima

The Twilight Sad, It Won’t Be Like This All the Time

Sturgill Simpson, Sound and Fury

Toro Y Moi, Outer Peace

The Rails, Cancel the Sun

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Mac DeMarco, Here Comes the Cowboy

Pond, Tasmania

Aldous Harding, Designer

Barrie, Happy to Be Here

Kate Tempest, The Book of Traps and Lessons

Cross Record, Cross Record

Shura, Forevher

Joe Armon-Jones, Turn to Clear View

Temples, Hot Motion

Penguin Cafe, Handfuls of Night

Pip Blom, Boat

Jenny Hval, The Practice of Love

Floating Points, Crush

Jacques Greene, Dawn Chorus

Alcest, Spiritual Incest

Turnover, Altogether

Sault, 5

Slowthai, Nothing Great About Britain

Jordan Rakei, Origin

Wilco, Ode to Joy

Ohtis, Curve of Earth

Dermot Kennedy, Without Fear

Tyler. The Creator, IGOR

Flying Lotus, Flamagra

Robert Forster, Inferno

Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile

Girl Ray, Girl

Mattiel, Satis Factory

Tallies, Tallies

Drahla, Useless Coordinates

The National, I Am Easy to Find

Patience, Dizzy Spells

Toy, Happy in the Hollow

Tindersticks, No Treasure But Hope

Lana Del Ray, NFR!

Sarathy Korwar, More Arriving

Jessica Pratt, Quiet Signs

Tyler Childers, Country Squire

Ratso, Stubborn Heart

Richard Dawson, 2020

Julia Jacklin, Crushing

Brittany Howard, Jaime

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, End of Suffering

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Oh Sees, Face Stabber

Snapped Ankles, Stunning Luxury

Kim Gordon, No Home Record

Stef Shura, Midnight

Rex Orange County, PONY

Drab Majesty, Modern Mirror

Thom Yorke, Anima

Girl Band, The Talkies

BlackWater HolyLight, Veils of Winter

Dehd, Water

AA Bondy, Enderness

Jade Bird, Jade Bird

Liam Gallagher, Why Me? Why Not

Tool, Fear Inoculum