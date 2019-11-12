Já chegou a primeira lista de melhores do ano. E os vencedores são...
A Rough Trade mantém a tradição de liderar o “cortejo” das listas de melhores álbuns do ano
A mais de um mês do final do ano, a Rough Trade revelou a sua lista de melhores álbuns de 2019.
A liderar as escolhas da loja britânica está “Dogrel”, dos irlandeses Fontaines D.C., seguido por “Titanic Rising”, da norte-americana Natalie Mering, aka Weyes Blood, “All Mirrors”, de Angel Olsen, e “Grey Area”, de Little Simz.
Black Midi, Sleaford Mods, Cate Le Bon, Iggy Pop e Big Thief (com o segundo de dois álbuns lançados este ano, “Two Hands”), integram também a lista da Rough Trade, que pode ver aqui de forma mais detalhada.
Fontaines D.C., Dogrel
Weyes Blood, Titanic Rising
Angel Olsen, All Mirrors
Little Simz, Grey Area
black midi, Schlagenheim
Sleaford Mods, Eton Alive
Cate Le Bon, Reward
Vanishing Twin, The Age of Immunology
Ex:Re, Ex:Re
The Comet is Coming, Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystey
Beck, Hyperspace
Jay Som, Anak Ko
Iggy Pop, Free
Kit Sebastian, Mantra Moderne
The Delines. The Imperial
Crumb, Jinx
Durand Jones and the Indications, American Love Call
Purple Mountains, Purple Mountains
Swans, leaving meaning
Marika Hackman, Any Human Friends
Bat for Lashes, Lost Girls
DIIV, Destroyer
Nerija, Blume
Orville Peck, Pony
Big Thief, Two Hands
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ghosteen
Foals, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 2)
Amyl and the Sniffers, Amyl and the Sniffers
Cigarettes After Sex, Cry
Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow
The Murder Capital, When I Have Fears
Kokoko!, Fongola
Fat White Family, Serfs Up!
Metronomy, Metronomy Forever
Sandy (Alex G), House of Sugar
FKA Twigs, Magdalene
Karen O and Danger Mouse, Lux Prima
The Twilight Sad, It Won’t Be Like This All the Time
Sturgill Simpson, Sound and Fury
Toro Y Moi, Outer Peace
The Rails, Cancel the Sun
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Mac DeMarco, Here Comes the Cowboy
Pond, Tasmania
Aldous Harding, Designer
Barrie, Happy to Be Here
Kate Tempest, The Book of Traps and Lessons
Cross Record, Cross Record
Shura, Forevher
Joe Armon-Jones, Turn to Clear View
Temples, Hot Motion
Penguin Cafe, Handfuls of Night
Pip Blom, Boat
Jenny Hval, The Practice of Love
Floating Points, Crush
Jacques Greene, Dawn Chorus
Alcest, Spiritual Incest
Turnover, Altogether
Sault, 5
Slowthai, Nothing Great About Britain
Jordan Rakei, Origin
Wilco, Ode to Joy
Ohtis, Curve of Earth
Dermot Kennedy, Without Fear
Tyler. The Creator, IGOR
Flying Lotus, Flamagra
Robert Forster, Inferno
Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile
Girl Ray, Girl
Mattiel, Satis Factory
Tallies, Tallies
Drahla, Useless Coordinates
The National, I Am Easy to Find
Patience, Dizzy Spells
Toy, Happy in the Hollow
Tindersticks, No Treasure But Hope
Lana Del Ray, NFR!
Sarathy Korwar, More Arriving
Jessica Pratt, Quiet Signs
Tyler Childers, Country Squire
Ratso, Stubborn Heart
Richard Dawson, 2020
Julia Jacklin, Crushing
Brittany Howard, Jaime
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, End of Suffering
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Oh Sees, Face Stabber
Snapped Ankles, Stunning Luxury
Kim Gordon, No Home Record
Stef Shura, Midnight
Rex Orange County, PONY
Drab Majesty, Modern Mirror
Thom Yorke, Anima
Girl Band, The Talkies
BlackWater HolyLight, Veils of Winter
Dehd, Water
AA Bondy, Enderness
Jade Bird, Jade Bird
Liam Gallagher, Why Me? Why Not
Tool, Fear Inoculum