As 100 canções mais pedidas em casamentos
27.10.2019 às 10h20
Com esta playlist nada – ou tudo – pode falhar
A Billboard elaborou uma lista com as 100 canções mais pedidas em casamentos, convertendo-a numa playlist do Spotify.
Da lista fazem parte canções mais ou menos óbvias, como 'Crazy In Love', de Beyoncé, ou 'Can't Help Falling in Love', de Elvis Presley, mas também temas dos OutKast, Ed Sheeran ou Backstreet Boys.
Confira aqui a lista e ouça a playlist:
Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars
Shut Up and Dance - Walk the Moon
Can’t Stop The Feeling - Justin Timberlake
I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) - Whitney Houston
September - Earth, Wind & Fire
Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris) - Usher, Lil Jon, Ludacris
Don’t Stop Believin’ - Journey
Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough - Michael Jackson
Shout, Pts. 1 & 2 - The Isley Brothers
Cupid Shuffle - Cupid
Hey Ya! - OutKast
Wobble - V.I.C.
Cake - The Ocean - DNCE
Happy - Pharrell Williams
Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran
Hypnotize - The Notorious B.I.G.
I Want You Back - The Jackson 5
I Gotta Feeling - The Black Eyed Peas
You Make My Dreams - Daryl Hall & John Oates
This Is How We Do It - Montell Jordan
Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
The Way You Look Tonight - Frank Sinatra
Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) - Stevie Wonder
Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z) - Beyoncé, JAY Z
Twist And Shout - The Beatles
Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Extended Version - Backstreet Boys
Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond
Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke, T.I., Pharrell Williams
Party In The U.S.A. - Miley Cyrus
Low (feat. T-Pain) - Flo Rida, T-Pain
Ignition - R. Kelly
Turn Down for What - DJ Snake, Lil Jon
We Are Family - Sister Sledge
Can’t Feel My Face - The Weeknd
All of Me - John Legend
Wannabe - Spice Girls
I Love It (feat. Charli XCX) - Charli XCX
Love Shack - The B-52’s
Brown Eyed Girl - Van Morrison
Timber (feat. Ke$ha) - Pitbull, Kesha
Respect - Aretha Franklin
Ain’t No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
SexyBack (feat. Timbaland) - Justin Timberlake, Timbaland
Livin’ On A Prayer - Bon Jovi
My Girl - The Temptations
One Dance - Drake, WizKid, Kyla
You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC
Can’t Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley
Work - Rihanna & Drake
Jump Around - House Of Pain
Friends in Low Places - Kings of the River
Cha Cha Slide - Mr. C
At Last - Etta James
P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) - Michael Jackson
Get Lucky - Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers
Marry You - Bruno Mars
Let’s Stay Together - Al Green
We Found Love - Rihanna & Calvin Harris
Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC
Ain’t Too Proud To Beg - The Temptations
Sorry - Justin Bieber
Danza Kuduro - Don Omar, Lucenzo
Footloose - Kenny Loggins
Hot In Herre - Nelly
Die A Happy Man - Thomas Rhett
Sugar - Maroon 5
The Way You Move (feat. Sleepy Brown) - OutKast
A Thousand Years - Christina Perri
This Is What You Came For - Calvin Harris, Rihanna
My House - Flo Rida
Feel So Close - Calvin Harris
Honey, I’m Good - Andy Grammer
Fireball (feat. John Ryan) - Pitbull, John Ryan
Love On Top - Beyoncé
Firework - Katy Perry
Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) - Beyoncé
Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ - Michael Jackson
Dancing Queen - ABBA
Let’s Get It On - Marvin Gaye
Stand - Me - Ben E. King
Unchained Melody - The Righteous Brothers
You Are the Best Thing - Ray LaMontagne
Want to Want Me - Jason Derulo
Suavemente - Elvis Crespo
I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Mike Posner, Seeb
Then - Brad Paisley
Give Me Everything - Pitbull, Ne-Yo, Afrojack, Nayer
Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
I Cross My Heart - George Strait
Baby Got Back - Sir Mix-A-Lot
It’s Tricky - Run–D.M.C.
Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) - Silentó
All I Do Is Win - DJ Khaled
Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
Take on Me - a-ha
Home - Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
Celebration - Kool & The Gang
