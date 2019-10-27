A Billboard elaborou uma lista com as 100 canções mais pedidas em casamentos, convertendo-a numa playlist do Spotify.

Da lista fazem parte canções mais ou menos óbvias, como 'Crazy In Love', de Beyoncé, ou 'Can't Help Falling in Love', de Elvis Presley, mas também temas dos OutKast, Ed Sheeran ou Backstreet Boys.

Confira aqui a lista e ouça a playlist:

Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars

Shut Up and Dance - Walk the Moon

Can’t Stop The Feeling - Justin Timberlake

I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) - Whitney Houston

September - Earth, Wind & Fire

Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris) - Usher, Lil Jon, Ludacris

Don’t Stop Believin’ - Journey

Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough - Michael Jackson

Shout, Pts. 1 & 2 - The Isley Brothers

Cupid Shuffle - Cupid

Hey Ya! - OutKast

Wobble - V.I.C.

Cake - The Ocean - DNCE

Happy - Pharrell Williams

Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

Hypnotize - The Notorious B.I.G.

I Want You Back - The Jackson 5

I Gotta Feeling - The Black Eyed Peas

You Make My Dreams - Daryl Hall & John Oates

This Is How We Do It - Montell Jordan

Billie Jean - Michael Jackson

The Way You Look Tonight - Frank Sinatra

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) - Stevie Wonder

Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z) - Beyoncé, JAY Z

Twist And Shout - The Beatles

Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Extended Version - Backstreet Boys

Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond

Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke, T.I., Pharrell Williams

Party In The U.S.A. - Miley Cyrus

Low (feat. T-Pain) - Flo Rida, T-Pain

Ignition - R. Kelly

Turn Down for What - DJ Snake, Lil Jon

We Are Family - Sister Sledge

Can’t Feel My Face - The Weeknd

All of Me - John Legend

Wannabe - Spice Girls

I Love It (feat. Charli XCX) - Charli XCX

Love Shack - The B-52’s

Brown Eyed Girl - Van Morrison

Timber (feat. Ke$ha) - Pitbull, Kesha

Respect - Aretha Franklin

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

SexyBack (feat. Timbaland) - Justin Timberlake, Timbaland

Livin’ On A Prayer - Bon Jovi

My Girl - The Temptations

One Dance - Drake, WizKid, Kyla

You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC

Can’t Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley

Work - Rihanna & Drake

Jump Around - House Of Pain

Friends in Low Places - Kings of the River

Cha Cha Slide - Mr. C

At Last - Etta James

P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) - Michael Jackson

Get Lucky - Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers

Marry You - Bruno Mars

Let’s Stay Together - Al Green

We Found Love - Rihanna & Calvin Harris

Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC

Ain’t Too Proud To Beg - The Temptations

Sorry - Justin Bieber

Danza Kuduro - Don Omar, Lucenzo

Footloose - Kenny Loggins

Hot In Herre - Nelly

Die A Happy Man - Thomas Rhett

Sugar - Maroon 5

The Way You Move (feat. Sleepy Brown) - OutKast

A Thousand Years - Christina Perri

This Is What You Came For - Calvin Harris, Rihanna

My House - Flo Rida

Feel So Close - Calvin Harris

Honey, I’m Good - Andy Grammer

Fireball (feat. John Ryan) - Pitbull, John Ryan

Love On Top - Beyoncé

Firework - Katy Perry

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) - Beyoncé

Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ - Michael Jackson

Dancing Queen - ABBA

Let’s Get It On - Marvin Gaye

Stand - Me - Ben E. King

Unchained Melody - The Righteous Brothers

You Are the Best Thing - Ray LaMontagne

Want to Want Me - Jason Derulo

Suavemente - Elvis Crespo

I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Mike Posner, Seeb

Then - Brad Paisley

Give Me Everything - Pitbull, Ne-Yo, Afrojack, Nayer

Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

I Cross My Heart - George Strait

Baby Got Back - Sir Mix-A-Lot

It’s Tricky - Run–D.M.C.

Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) - Silentó

All I Do Is Win - DJ Khaled

Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry

Take on Me - a-ha

Home - Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

Celebration - Kool & The Gang