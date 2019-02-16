Os 200 melhores álbuns dos anos 1980 para a Pitchfork
16.02.2019 às 10h15
Uma gigantesca lista onde cabe tudo: rock, pop, hip-hop, punk e indie
Em 2002, a Pitchfork partilhou uma lista com os 100 melhores álbuns dos anos 80, reformulando-a anos mais tarde: a lista contém, agora, 200 discos.
Entre as escolhas desta publicação online estão obras de artistas como os Smiths, Sonic Youth, Janet Jackson, N.W.A. e Slayer, entre outros, numa lista assumidamente eclética.
O primeiro lugar coube a "Purple Rain", o álbum mais emblemático da carreira de Prince. Veja aqui a lista completa:
200. Malcolm Mclaren – Duck Rock
199. Tenor Saw – Fever
198. Mercyful Fate – Don’t Break the Oath
197. Whodini – Escape
196. Virgo – Virgo
195. Cecil Taylor – For Olim
194. Patrice Rushen – Straight from the Heart
193. Flipper – Generic Album – Flipper
192. Salt-N-Peppa – Hot, Cool & Vicious
191. Bronski Beat – The Age of Consent
190. Ini Kamoze – Ini Kamoze
189. Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician
188. Yoko Ono – Season of Glass
187. Tom Tom Club – Tom Tom Club
186. Paul McCartney – McCartney II
185. Too $hort – Life Is… Too $hort
184. Change – The Glow of Love
183. The B-52s – Wild Planet
182. ABBA – The Visitors
181. Nuno Canavarro – Plux Quba
180. 808 State – 90
179. LiliPut – LiliPut
178. Joe Jackson – Night and Day
177. Queen Latifah – All Hail the Queen
176. Psychic TV – Dreams Less Sweet
175. Godflesh – Streetcleaner
174. Ornette Coleman – In All Languages
173. Tina Turner – Private Dancer
172. Duran Duran – Rio
171. Scritti Politti – Cupid & Psyche 85
170. Yellowman – Mr. Yellowman
169. The Faith / Void – The Faith / Void
168. Nurse With Wound – Soliloquy for Lilith
167. Au Pairs – Playing With a Different Sex
166. Ice T – Rhyme Pays
165. Swell Maps – Jane From Occupied Europe
164. Pauline Oliveros/Stuart Dempster/Panaiotis – Deep Listening
163. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence
162. King Sunny Adé & His African Beats – Syncro System
161. Richard and Linda Thompson – Shoot Out the Lights
160. Mr. Fingers – Amnesia
159. Various Artists – The Indestructible Beat of Soweto
158. Judas Priest – British Steel
157. MC Lyte – Lyte As a Rock
156. Stevie Wonder – Hotter Than July
155. Elvis Costello & the Attractions – Imperial Bedroom
154. LL Cool J – Radio
153. Meredith Monk – Dolmen Music
152. Meat Puppets – II
151. The Clean – Compilation
150. La Monte Young – The Well-Tuned Piano
149. Anita Baker – Rapture
148. Rites of Spring – Rites of Spring
147. Virginia Astley – In the Gardens Where We Feel Secure
146. Geto Boys – Grip It! On That Other Level
145. Daniel Johnston – Hi, How Are You: The Unfinished Album
144. The Clash – Sandinista!
143. Descendents – Milo Goes to College
142. Midori Takada – Through the Looking Glass
141. Celtic Frost – To Mega Therion
140. 3rd Bass – The Cactus Album
139. The Durutti Column – Vini Really
138. Big Daddy Kane – Long Live the Kane
137. Horace Andy – Dance Hall Style
136. Neneh Cherry – Raw Like Sushi
135. Big Black – Songs About Fucking
134. Jane’s Addiction – Nothing’s Shocking
133. XTC – Skylarking
132. Prefab Sprout – Steve Mcqueen
131. Echo & the Bunnymen – Ocean Rain
130. Scientist – Scientist Rids the World of the Evil Curse of the Vampires
129. The D.O.C. – No One Can Do It Better
128. AC/DC – Back In Black
127. David Bowie – Let’s Dance
126. Pet Shop Boys – Actually
125. Peter Gabriel – Peter Gabriel
124. Bruce Springsteen – Tunnel of Love
123. The Go-Gos – Beaty and the Beat
122. Beat Happening – Beat Happening
121. Pretenders – Pretenders
120. Run D.M.C. – Run D.M.C.
119. Steely Dan – Gaucho
118. Phillip Glass – Solo Piano
117. Whitney Houston – Whitney Houston
116. Misfits – Walk Among Us
115. Madonna – Like a Virgin
114. INXS – Kick
113. Spaceman 3 – Playing With Fire
112. New Order – Technique
111. Roxy Music – Avalon
110. X – Los Angeles
109. The Cure – The Head on the Door
108. Young Marble Giants – Colossal Youth
107. The Feelies – Crazy Rhythms
106. Laurie Spiegel – The Expanding Universe
105. Boogie Down Productions – By All Means Necessary
104. Public Image Ltd – Second Edition
103. Beastie Boys – License to Ill
102. Wipers – Youth of America
101. Alice Coltrane – Turiya Sings
100. Cyndi Lauper – She’s So Unusual
99. Kool G Rap/ DJ Polo – Road to the Riches
98. Nirvana – Bleach
97. The Raincoats – Odyshape
96. Fela Kuti – Coffin for Head of State
95. Brian Eno/Daniel Lanois/Roger Eno – Apollo: Soundtracks and Atmospheres
94. Morbid Angel – Altars of Madness
93. Steve Reich – “Different Trains” / “Electric Counterpoint”
92. Fleetwood Mac – Tango In the Night
91. George Michael – Faith
90. R.E.M. – Reckoning
89. Cocteau Twins – Blue Bell Knoll
88. The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses
87. Tears For Fears – Songs From the Big Chair
86. Guns N Roses – Appetite for Destruction
85. The Blue Nile – Hats
84. Lucinda Williams – Lucinda Williams
83. Jungle Brothers – Straight Out the Jungle
82. Iron Maiden – The Number of the Beast
81. Brian Eno/David Byrne – My Life in the Bush of Ghosts
80. Manuel Göttsching – E2-E4
79. The Fall – This Nation’s Saving Grace
78. Madonna – Like a Prayer
77. Depeche Mode – Music for the Masses
76. Nine Inch Nails – Pretty Hate Machine
75. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Juju
74. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Uprising
73. This Heat – Deceit
72. Michael Jackson – Bad
71. Motorhead – Ace of Spades
70. Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown
69. Metallica – Ride the Lightning
68. Husker Du – Zen Arcade
67. Julee Cruise – Floating Into the Night
66. Vangelis – Blade Runner Soundtrack
65. Violent Femmes – Violent Femmes
64. Grace Jones – Nightclubbing
63. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – From Her to Eternity
62. Glenn Branca – The Ascension
61. Talking Heads – Stop Making Sense
60. EPMD – Strictly Business
59. Kate Bush – The Sensual World
58. My Bloody Valentine – Isn’t Anything
57. Galaxie 500 – On Fire
56. Bruce Springsteen – Born in the USA
55. Metallica – Master of Puppets
54. The Replacements – Tim
53. David Bowie – Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)
52. Minutemen – Double Nickles On the Dime
51. Sonic Youth – EVOL
50. ESG – Come Away With ESG
49. Paul Simon – Graceland
48. Slick Rick – The Great Adventures of Slick Rick
47. U2 – The Joshua Tree
46. Dinosaur Jr. – You’re Living All Over Me
45. Fugazi – Fugazi
44. Sinéad O’Connor – The Lion and the Cobra
43. The Smiths – Hatful of Hollow
42. Tom Waits – Rain Dogs
41. Bad Brains – Bad Brains
40. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Psychocandy
39. R.E.M. – Murmur
38. Run D.M.C. – Raising Hell
37. Sade – Stronger than Pride
36. Black Flag – Damaged
35. The Replacements – Let It Be
34. Leonard Cohen – I’m Your Man
33. Prince – Dirty Mind
32. Pixies – Surfer Rosa
31. Slayer – Reign In Blood
30. Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation 1814
29. Erik B. and Rakim – Follow the Leader
28. Bruce Springsteen – Nebraska
27. Cocteau Twins – Treasure
26. Prince – 1999
25. Arthur Russell – World of Echo
24. Talk Talk – Spirit of Eden
23. Minor Threat – Complete Discography
22. Laurie Anderson – Big Science
21. De La Soul – 3 Feet High and Rising
20. Boogie Down Productions – Criminal Minds
19. New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies
18. Kraftwerk – Computer World
17. Prince – Sign o’ the Times
16. Madonna – Madonna
15. Beastie Boys – Paul’s Boutique
14. Pixies – Doolittle
13. The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead
12. Joy Division – Closer
11. Eric B. & Rakim – Paid in Full
10. Sade – Diamond Life
9. The Cure – Disintegration
8. Janet Jackson – Control
7. Sonic Youth – Daydream Nation
6. Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
5. Talking Heads – Remain In Light
4. Kate Bush – Hounds of Love
3. N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton
2. Michael Jackson – Thriller
1. Prince and the Revolution – Purple Rain
