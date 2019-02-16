Em 2002, a Pitchfork partilhou uma lista com os 100 melhores álbuns dos anos 80, reformulando-a anos mais tarde: a lista contém, agora, 200 discos.

Entre as escolhas desta publicação online estão obras de artistas como os Smiths, Sonic Youth, Janet Jackson, N.W.A. e Slayer, entre outros, numa lista assumidamente eclética.

O primeiro lugar coube a "Purple Rain", o álbum mais emblemático da carreira de Prince. Veja aqui a lista completa:

200. Malcolm Mclaren – Duck Rock

199. Tenor Saw – Fever

198. Mercyful Fate – Don’t Break the Oath

197. Whodini – Escape

196. Virgo – Virgo

195. Cecil Taylor – For Olim

194. Patrice Rushen – Straight from the Heart

193. Flipper – Generic Album – Flipper

192. Salt-N-Peppa – Hot, Cool & Vicious

191. Bronski Beat – The Age of Consent

190. Ini Kamoze – Ini Kamoze

189. Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician

188. Yoko Ono – Season of Glass

187. Tom Tom Club – Tom Tom Club

186. Paul McCartney – McCartney II

185. Too $hort – Life Is… Too $hort

184. Change – The Glow of Love

183. The B-52s – Wild Planet

182. ABBA – The Visitors

181. Nuno Canavarro – Plux Quba

180. 808 State – 90

179. LiliPut – LiliPut

178. Joe Jackson – Night and Day

177. Queen Latifah – All Hail the Queen

176. Psychic TV – Dreams Less Sweet

175. Godflesh – Streetcleaner

174. Ornette Coleman – In All Languages

173. Tina Turner – Private Dancer

172. Duran Duran – Rio

171. Scritti Politti – Cupid & Psyche 85

170. Yellowman – Mr. Yellowman

169. The Faith / Void – The Faith / Void

168. Nurse With Wound – Soliloquy for Lilith

167. Au Pairs – Playing With a Different Sex

166. Ice T – Rhyme Pays

165. Swell Maps – Jane From Occupied Europe

164. Pauline Oliveros/Stuart Dempster/Panaiotis – Deep Listening

163. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence

162. King Sunny Adé & His African Beats – Syncro System

161. Richard and Linda Thompson – Shoot Out the Lights

160. Mr. Fingers – Amnesia

159. Various Artists – The Indestructible Beat of Soweto

158. Judas Priest – British Steel

157. MC Lyte – Lyte As a Rock

156. Stevie Wonder – Hotter Than July

155. Elvis Costello & the Attractions – Imperial Bedroom

154. LL Cool J – Radio

153. Meredith Monk – Dolmen Music

152. Meat Puppets – II

151. The Clean – Compilation

150. La Monte Young – The Well-Tuned Piano

149. Anita Baker – Rapture

148. Rites of Spring – Rites of Spring

147. Virginia Astley – In the Gardens Where We Feel Secure

146. Geto Boys – Grip It! On That Other Level

145. Daniel Johnston – Hi, How Are You: The Unfinished Album

144. The Clash – Sandinista!

143. Descendents – Milo Goes to College

142. Midori Takada – Through the Looking Glass

141. Celtic Frost – To Mega Therion

140. 3rd Bass – The Cactus Album

139. The Durutti Column – Vini Really

138. Big Daddy Kane – Long Live the Kane

137. Horace Andy – Dance Hall Style

136. Neneh Cherry – Raw Like Sushi

135. Big Black – Songs About Fucking

134. Jane’s Addiction – Nothing’s Shocking

133. XTC – Skylarking

132. Prefab Sprout – Steve Mcqueen

131. Echo & the Bunnymen – Ocean Rain

130. Scientist – Scientist Rids the World of the Evil Curse of the Vampires

129. The D.O.C. – No One Can Do It Better

128. AC/DC – Back In Black

127. David Bowie – Let’s Dance

126. Pet Shop Boys – Actually

125. Peter Gabriel – Peter Gabriel

124. Bruce Springsteen – Tunnel of Love

123. The Go-Gos – Beaty and the Beat

122. Beat Happening – Beat Happening

121. Pretenders – Pretenders

120. Run D.M.C. – Run D.M.C.

119. Steely Dan – Gaucho

118. Phillip Glass – Solo Piano

117. Whitney Houston – Whitney Houston

116. Misfits – Walk Among Us

115. Madonna – Like a Virgin

114. INXS – Kick

113. Spaceman 3 – Playing With Fire

112. New Order – Technique

111. Roxy Music – Avalon

110. X – Los Angeles

109. The Cure – The Head on the Door

108. Young Marble Giants – Colossal Youth

107. The Feelies – Crazy Rhythms

106. Laurie Spiegel – The Expanding Universe

105. Boogie Down Productions – By All Means Necessary

104. Public Image Ltd – Second Edition

103. Beastie Boys – License to Ill

102. Wipers – Youth of America

101. Alice Coltrane – Turiya Sings

100. Cyndi Lauper – She’s So Unusual

99. Kool G Rap/ DJ Polo – Road to the Riches

98. Nirvana – Bleach

97. The Raincoats – Odyshape

96. Fela Kuti – Coffin for Head of State

95. Brian Eno/Daniel Lanois/Roger Eno – Apollo: Soundtracks and Atmospheres

94. Morbid Angel – Altars of Madness

93. Steve Reich – “Different Trains” / “Electric Counterpoint”

92. Fleetwood Mac – Tango In the Night

91. George Michael – Faith

90. R.E.M. – Reckoning

89. Cocteau Twins – Blue Bell Knoll

88. The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses

87. Tears For Fears – Songs From the Big Chair

86. Guns N Roses – Appetite for Destruction

85. The Blue Nile – Hats

84. Lucinda Williams – Lucinda Williams

83. Jungle Brothers – Straight Out the Jungle

82. Iron Maiden – The Number of the Beast

81. Brian Eno/David Byrne – My Life in the Bush of Ghosts

80. Manuel Göttsching – E2-E4

79. The Fall – This Nation’s Saving Grace

78. Madonna – Like a Prayer

77. Depeche Mode – Music for the Masses

76. Nine Inch Nails – Pretty Hate Machine

75. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Juju

74. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Uprising

73. This Heat – Deceit

72. Michael Jackson – Bad

71. Motorhead – Ace of Spades

70. Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown

69. Metallica – Ride the Lightning

68. Husker Du – Zen Arcade

67. Julee Cruise – Floating Into the Night

66. Vangelis – Blade Runner Soundtrack

65. Violent Femmes – Violent Femmes

64. Grace Jones – Nightclubbing

63. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – From Her to Eternity

62. Glenn Branca – The Ascension

61. Talking Heads – Stop Making Sense

60. EPMD – Strictly Business

59. Kate Bush – The Sensual World

58. My Bloody Valentine – Isn’t Anything

57. Galaxie 500 – On Fire

56. Bruce Springsteen – Born in the USA

55. Metallica – Master of Puppets

54. The Replacements – Tim

53. David Bowie – Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)

52. Minutemen – Double Nickles On the Dime

51. Sonic Youth – EVOL

50. ESG – Come Away With ESG

49. Paul Simon – Graceland

48. Slick Rick – The Great Adventures of Slick Rick

47. U2 – The Joshua Tree

46. Dinosaur Jr. – You’re Living All Over Me

45. Fugazi – Fugazi

44. Sinéad O’Connor – The Lion and the Cobra

43. The Smiths – Hatful of Hollow

42. Tom Waits – Rain Dogs

41. Bad Brains – Bad Brains

40. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Psychocandy

39. R.E.M. – Murmur

38. Run D.M.C. – Raising Hell

37. Sade – Stronger than Pride

36. Black Flag – Damaged

35. The Replacements – Let It Be

34. Leonard Cohen – I’m Your Man

33. Prince – Dirty Mind

32. Pixies – Surfer Rosa

31. Slayer – Reign In Blood

30. Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation 1814

29. Erik B. and Rakim – Follow the Leader

28. Bruce Springsteen – Nebraska

27. Cocteau Twins – Treasure

26. Prince – 1999

25. Arthur Russell – World of Echo

24. Talk Talk – Spirit of Eden

23. Minor Threat – Complete Discography

22. Laurie Anderson – Big Science

21. De La Soul – 3 Feet High and Rising

20. Boogie Down Productions – Criminal Minds

19. New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies

18. Kraftwerk – Computer World

17. Prince – Sign o’ the Times

16. Madonna – Madonna

15. Beastie Boys – Paul’s Boutique

14. Pixies – Doolittle

13. The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead

12. Joy Division – Closer

11. Eric B. & Rakim – Paid in Full

10. Sade – Diamond Life

9. The Cure – Disintegration

8. Janet Jackson – Control

7. Sonic Youth – Daydream Nation

6. Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

5. Talking Heads – Remain In Light

4. Kate Bush – Hounds of Love

3. N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton

2. Michael Jackson – Thriller

1. Prince and the Revolution – Purple Rain