Chegaram as primeiras listas de melhores álbuns do ano. Já há dois ‘vencedores’ de 2021
16.11.2021 às 16h02
As principais revistas britânicas de música, “Mojo” e “Uncut” já fizeram as contas aos melhores discos de 2021. E há vários títulos em comum nas duas listas
A cerca de um mês e meio do final do ano, as revistas "Uncut" e "Mojo" já publicaram as suas listas de melhores álbuns de 2021.
Entre as duas listagens há vários discos em comum, como os de Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Black Country, New Road, The War on Drugs ou St. Vincent. Os primeiros lugares diferem, contudo.
Veja aqui as listas das duas revistas:
MOJO
75. BLK JKS - Abantu/Before Humans
74. Gruff Rhys - Seeking New Gods
73. Stephen Fretwell - Busy Guy
72. Hiss Golden Messenger - Quietly Blowing It
71. Emma-Jean Thackray - Yellow
70. black midi - Cavalcade
69. Dinosaur Jr. - Sweep It Into Space
68. Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough
67. AC/DC - Power Up
66. Lucy Dacus - Home Video
65. Godspeed You! Black Emperor - G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!
64. Tony Allen - There Is No End
63. Howlin' Rain - The Dharma Wheel
62. Parquet Courts - Sympathy for Life
61. Steve Gunn - Other You
60. Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying
59. Billy F Gibbons - Hardware
58. Ryley Walker - Course In Fable
57. Reigning Sound - A Little More Time with Reigning Sound
56. Lorde - Solar Power
55. BADBADNOTGOOD - Talk Memory
54. Tony Joe White - Smoke from the Chimney
53. Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood - LIVE
52. Nathan Salsburg - Psalms
51. Dean Blunt - Black Metal 2
50. Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Matt Sweeney - Superwolves
49. Public Service Broadcasting - Bright Magic
48. Squid - Bright Green Field
47. Tyler, the Creator - CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST
46. Faye Webster - I Know I'm Funny haha
45. Jungle - Loving In Stereo
44. Arab Strap - As Days Get Dark
43. Damon Albarn - The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
42. Durand Jones & The Indications - Private Space
41. Nala Sinephro - Space 1.8
40. Chrissie Hynde - Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Dylan
39. Jane Weaver - Flock
38. Saint Etienne - I've Been Trying To Tell You
37. Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 2 (Cowboy Arms Sessions)
36. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
35. The Stranglers - Dark Matters
34. Greentea Peng - MAN MADE
33. Endless Boogie - Admonitions
32. Paul McCartney - McCartney III
31. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - L.W.
30. Yola - Stand for Myself
29. Field Music - Flat White Moon
28. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
27. Lindsey Buckingham - Lindsey Buckingham
26. Mogwai - As The Love Continues
25. The Black Keys - Delta Kream
24. SAULT - Nine
23. Teenage Fanclub - Endless Arcade
22. Amyl & The Sniffers - Comfort to Me
21. The Bug - Fire
20. Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime
19. David Crosby - For Free
18. Idles - CRAWLER
17. The War on Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore
16. Manic Street Preachers - The Ultra Vivid Lament
15. Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg
14. Black Country, New Road - For the first time
13. Sleaford Mods - Spare Ribs
12. The Weather Station - Ignorance
11. John Grant - Boy from Michigan
10. Villagers - Fever Dreams
9. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof
8. Sons of Kemet - Black To The Future
7. The Coral - Coral Island
6. Paul Weller - Fat Pop (Volume 1)
5. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - CARNAGE
4. Low - Hey What
3. Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over the Country Club
2. St. Vincent - Daddy's Home
1. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises
UNCUT
75. Rose City Band - Earth Trip
74. Rosali - No Medium
73. Sleater-Kinney - Path of Wellness
72. Marianne Faithfull With Warren Ellis - She Walks In Beauty
71. Buffalo Nichols - Buffalo Nichols
70. black midi - Cavalcade
69. Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
68. Cathal Coughlan - Song of Co-Aklan
67. Lucy Dacus - Home Video
66. Sarah Davachi - Antiphonals
65. Moor Mother - Black Encyclopedia of the Air
64. Pino Palladino & Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments
63. Chris Schlarb & Chad Taylor - Time No Changes
62. Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine - A Beginner’s Mind
61. The Besnard Lakes - The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings
60. Grouper - Shade
59. Strand of Oaks - In Heaven
58. Big Red Machine - How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?
57. Haiku Salut - The Hill, The Light, The Ghost
55. LoneLady - Former Things
54. Daniel Bachman - Axacan
53. The Black Keys - Delta Kream
52. Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble - Now
51. Yasmin Williams - Urban Driftwood
50. Lindsey Buckingham - Lindsey Buckingham
49. Sunburned Hand Of The Man - Pick A Day To Die
48. David Crosby - For Free
47. Elephant9 - Arrival of the New Elders
46. Israel Nash - Topaz
45. Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth - Utopian Ashes
44. Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi - They're Calling Me Home
43. My Morning Jacket - My Morning Jacket
42. Faye Webster - I Know I'm Funny haha
41. Damon Albarn - The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
40. Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
39. Squid - Bright Green Field
38. Madlib - Sound Ancestors
37. Dean Wareham - I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L A
36. Arab Strap - As Days Get Dark
35. John Murry - The Stars Are God's Bullet Holes
34. Courtney Barnett - Things Take Time, Take Time
33. Chuck Johnson - The Cinder Grove
32. The Hold Steady - Open Door Policy
31. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof
30. Teenage Fanclub - Endless Arcade
29. Steve Gunn - Other You
28. Ryley Walker - Course In Fable
27. Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
26. Paul Weller - Fat Pop (Volume 1)
25. Jane Weaver - Flock
24. Valerie June - The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers
23. St. Vincent - Daddy's Home
22. The Coral - Coral Island
21. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
20. Modern Nature - Island Of Noise
19. John Grant - Boy from Michigan
18. Hiss Golden Messenger - Quietly Blowing It
17. Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg
16. Sleaford Mods - Spare Ribs
15. Mogwai - As The Love Continues
14. Saint Etienne - I've Been Trying To Tell You
13. Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime
12. Sons of Kemet - Black To The Future
11. Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over the Country Club
10. Richard Dawson & Circle - Henki
9. Black Country, New Road - For the first time
8. The War on Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore
7. Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview On Phenomenal Nature
6. Arooj Aftab - Vulture Prince
5. SAULT - Nine
4. Low - Hey What
3. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - CARNAGE
2. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises
1. The Weather Station - Ignorance