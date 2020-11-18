A revista Mojo divulgou a sua lista para os melhores álbuns de 2020.

O primeiro lugar coube a Bob Dylan, regressado aos discos com "Rough and Rowdy Ways", seguido por uma artista que o Nobel da Literatura bem conhece: Fiona Apple.

Do top 10 fazem ainda parte nomes em ascendência no panorama rock, como os Fontaines D.C., a dupla hip-hop Run the Jewels e os veteranos Cornershop, ídolos do indie britânico.

Confira aqui a lista completa:

75. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever— Sideways to New Italy

74. U.S. Girls — Heavy Light

73. Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit — Reunions

72. Wire — 10:20

71. Field Music — Making a New World

70. Angel Olsen — Whole New Mess

69. The Psychedelic Furs — Made of Rain

68. The Homesick — The Big Exercise

67. Jeff Parker — Suite for Max Brown

66. Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman

65. Beck — Hyperspace

64. The Lemon Twigs — Songs for the General Public

63. Car Seat Headrest — Making a Door Less Open

62. Ren Harvieu — Revel in the Drama

61. Chris Forsyth with Garcia Peoples — Peoples Motel Band

60. Doves — The Universal Want

59. Baxter Dury — The Night Chancers

58. Working Men's Club — Working Men's Club

57. Songhoy Blues — Optimisme

56. The Magnetic Fields — Quickies

55. Tim Burgess — I Love the New Sky

54. The Waterboys — Good Luck, Seeker

53. Nadine Shah — Kitchen Sink

52. Sault — Untitled (Rise)

51. Don Bryant — You Make Me Feel

50. Sufjan Stevens — The Ascension

49. Lianne La Havas — Lianne La Havas

48. Nadia Reid — Out of My Province

47. Tricky — Fall to Pieces

46. Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets — Live at the Roundhouse

45. Bruce Springsteen — Letter to You

44. Pearl Jam — Gigaton

43. Blake Mills — Mutable Set

42. Bill Fay — Countless Branches

41. Tame Impala — The Slow Rush

40. Thurston Moore — By the Fire

39. Haim — Women in Music Pt. III

38. Lucinda Williams — Good Souls Better Angels

37. Dua Lipa — Future Nostalgia

36. Drive-By Truckers — The Unraveling

35. Rose City Band — Summerlong

34. Maria McKee — La Vita Nuova

33. The Necks — Three

32. Coriky — Coriky

31. Taylor Swift — Folklore

30. Sam Lee — Old Wow

29. Thundercat — It Is What It Is

28. Shirley Collins — Heart's Ease

27. Stephen Malkmus — Traditional Techniques

26. Khruangbin — Mordechai

25. Sparks — A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip

24. Moses Boyd — Dark Matter

23. Shabaka and the Ancestors — We Are Sent Here by History

22. Leonard Cohen — Thanks for the Dance

21. Mark Lanegan — Straight Songs of Sorrow

20. Nubya Garcia — SOURCE

19. Sault — Untitled (Black Is)

18. Toots and the Maytals — Got to Be Tough

17. Laura Marling — Song for Our Daughter

16. Nick Cave — Idiot Prayer

15. Frazey Ford — U Kin B the Sun

14. Tony Allen and Hugh Masekela— Rejoice

13. Moses Sumney — Græ

12. Idles — Ultra Mono

11. Paul Weller — On Sunset

10.The Flaming Lips — American Head

9. Phoebe Bridgers — Punisher

8. Run the Jewels — RTJ4

7. JARV IS...Beyond the Pale

6. Cornershop — England Is a Garden

5. Fleet Foxes — Shore

4. Bill Callahan — Gold Record

3. Fontaines D.C. — A Hero's Death

2. Fiona Apple — Fetch the Bolt Cutters

1. Bob Dylan — Rough and Rowdy Ways