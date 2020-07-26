Quais serão os melhores videjogos de todos os tempos? Os critérios podem ser muitos e subjetivos, mas o Business Insider prefere alicerçar-se em números e compila uma lista dos 50 discos com classificações mais altas atribuídas por sites e revistas, tal como foram agregadas pelo Metacritic. Estes são, portanto, os jogos que, no cômputo geral, 'voaram' mais alto em quem os experimentou e testou. Os clássicos mais mais do que muitos.

1. "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time"

2. "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2"

3. "Grand Theft Auto IV"

4. "SoulCalibur"

5. "Super Mario Galaxy"

6. "Super Mario Galaxy 2"

7. "Red Dead Redemption 2"

8. "Grand Theft Auto V"

9. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"

10. "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3"

11. "Perfect Dark"

12. "Metroid Prime"

13. "Grand Theft Auto III"

14. "Super Mario Odyssey"

15. "Halo: Combat Evolved"

16. "NFL 2K1"

17. "Half-Life 2"

18. "BioShock"

19. "GoldenEye 007"

20. "Uncharted 2: Among Thieves"

21. "Resident Evil 4"

22. "The Orange Box"

23. "Batman: Arkham City"

24. "Tekken 3"

25. "Mass Effect 2"

26. "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess"

27. "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim"

28. "Half-Life"

29. "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker"

30. "Gran Turismo"

31. "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty"

32. "Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn"

33. "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas"

34. "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City"

35. "LittleBigPlanet"

36. "The Legend of Zelda: Collector's Edition"

37. "Red Dead Redemption"

38. "Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec"

39. "Halo 2"

40. "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past"

41. "The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask"

42. "The Last of Us"

43. "Madden NFL 2003"

44. "Portal 2"

45. "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain"

46. "World of Goo"

47. "BioShock Infinite"

48. "Final Fantasy IX"

49. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2"

50. "God of War"